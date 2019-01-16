Podcast: Dion Waiters wants more playing time. What’s next for Waiters and the Heat?

The Heat’s rotation is already tough to figure out from game to game.

But the pressure guard Dion Waiters is putting on coach Erik Spoelstra is only making it tougher. With 13 rotation-level players on the roster, Spoelstra has tough decisions to make as he’s stuck with a 10-man rotation for most of the season.

“[Expletive] patience!” Waiters said when asked about his playing time following Tuesday’s 124-86 loss to the Bucks. “I want to play. I’ve been patient long enough. What do I got to be patient for? Come on man. I’ve been patient. I think everybody knows that. It’s time. What are we waiting for? If I’m out there, play me.”

On the Heat Check podcast, Miami beat writer Anthony Chiang and David Wilson try to figure out how the Heat and Waiters can resolve this situation.

Waiters has played in four consecutive games, but he has yet to play more than 25 minutes since returning from ankle surgery on Jan. 2.

Waiters has been available for seven games and hasn’t started any. He didn’t play in two games and played 11, 25, 20, 10 and 12 minutes in the other five.

What’s next for Waiters? Our answer to that question and more on the Heat Check this week.