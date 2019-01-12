Five takeaways: As Heat hits midway point of season at 21-20, Justise Winslow continues to open eyes

Five takeaways from the Miami Heat’s 112-108 win over the Memphis Grizzlies (19-23) on Saturday at AmericanAirlines Arena. Miami is 21-20 at the midway point of the season.

1. Justise Winslow continues to prove he’s taken a big step in his fourth NBA season. The 22-year-old was already considered an above average defender, but he’s shown off a much improved offensive game since taking over as the Heat’s starting point guard with Goran Dragic out because of a right knee injury.

It was on display again Saturday, as Winslow finished with a team-high 26 points on 10-of-16 shooting from the field and 4-of-4 shooting from three-point range, to go with seven rebounds and four assists. He’s now averaging 14.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists in 19 games since the start of December.

For a player who entered his fourth NBA season with career averages of 7.5 points and two assists, it’s obvious something for Winslow recently on the offensive end. He’s now finished with double-digit points in 10 consecutive games, which is his longest double-digit point streak since he was playing at Duke.

While Winslow has played well for over a month, he’s recently improved his efficiency with the ball in his hands as the Heat’s point guard. He has recorded 39 assists to eight turnovers over the past six games for an impressive assist-to-turnover ratio of 4.9 during this stretch.

2. This is not the game you expect to see when the Heat and Grizzlies face off.

Miami entered with the 22nd-best offensive rating and Memphis entered with the 26th-best offensive rating in the league.

How about in the points department? The Heat entered averaging the sixth-fewest points in the NBA, and Memphis had scored the second-fewest.

On top of those numbers, Miami and Memphis entered as the NBA’s two slowest-paced teams since the start of December.

Offense isn’t exactly a strength for the Heat and Grizzlies. It’s defense that wins games for them, with both Miami and Memphis ranked among the top seven in defensive rating.

So, Saturday had to be a low-scoring defensive slugfest? Wrong.

The Heat scored 112 on 50 percent shooting, and the Grizzlies finished with 108 points on 48.1 percent shooting.

The first time these two teams faced off this season, Miami defeated Memphis 100-97.

3. As coach Erik Spoelstra continues to look for the right rotation, the Heat used 10 players against the Grizzlies. With 12 available — Hassan Whiteside (ill) and Goran Dragic (right knee surgery) were out — the only active Heat players who did not get in the game were Wayne Ellington and Udonis Haslem.

Spoelsta used a starting lineup of Justise Winslow, Josh Richardson, Rodney McGruder, James Johnson and Bam Adebayo. Dwyane Wade, Derrick Jones Jr., Tyler Johnson Kelly Olynyk and Dion Waiters played off the bench.

Miami used 11 in Thursday’s win over the Celtics (the 10 it used Saturday plus Whiteside), and it might have done the same Saturday if Whiteside was available against the Grizzlies. But even when playing 10 or 11, it doesn’t mean equal minutes across the board.





Olynyk was the odd man out against Boston, as he was limited to five minutes of court time with the Celtics using small switchable and quick lineups for most of the game. Spoelstra turned to athletic options like Jones and Adebayo to play the majority of the second half against the Celtics.

On Saturday, it Waiters who played just 10 minutes. James Johnson and McGruder played 14 minutes.

That’s one of the luxuries Spoelstra has coaching this roster. It’s hard to find a set rotation because there is a logjam of rotation players. But because there isn’t a set combination, it allows Spoelstra to tweak the Heat’s rotation from game to game based on the opponent and who’s playing well.

4. After making a season-high 18 threes in Thursday’s win over the Celtics, the Heat’s hot shooting from deep carried over into Saturday’s game.

Miami made 15 of 31 threes against Memphis, outscoring the Grizzlies 45-27 from behind the arc.

Some would credit this to the law of averages after the Heat made just 22 of 94 three-pointers (23.4 percent) in the three games that preceded this two-game stretch.

5. The Heat already has too many losses to losing teams this season, but it took care of business against the Grizzlies.

After the Heat defeated the talented Celtics on Thursday for one of its most impressive wins of the season, it could have had a letdown game against the struggling Grizzlies. Miami has had too many of those letdown games this season, as recently as Sunday in a blowout loss to the rebuilding Hawks.

Memphis entered with just three wins in its past 14 games and Miami entered with an underwhelming 9-9 record against teams below .500. But the Heat found a way to escape with the win.

Miami has now won eight of its past 10 games against losing teams after a rough start to the season in this department.