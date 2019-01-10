Here’s why Miami Heat forward Justise Winslow has ‘RIP’ written on his shoes Thursday

Justise Winslow is using his shoes to memorialize the life of a Miami Beach teenager who died Wednesday. The words “RIP Sammy Farkas” are written across the Miami Heat forward’s black shoes Thursday against the Boston Celtics to honor Sam Farkas, a 15-year-old who died Tuesday in Miami Beach.
Farkas returned home to his family’s eighth-story condominium Tuesday to find he was locked out and his family wasn’t home. He went up a neighbor’s balcony on the ninth floor and tried to climb down to his family’s balcony, but fell to his death.
He would’ve turned 16 on Wednesday.
Farkas was a huge Heat fan, so Winslow took the opportunity to honor him on the court Thursday in Miami. Winslow started his 10th consecutive game with the white letters written on the outside of his right shoe and the inside of the heel on his left. He scored the Heat’s first points at AmericanAirlines Arena with a floater in the lane on Miami’s opening possession and helped guide Miami to a 61-43 halftime lead with 10 points, six assists and four rebounds.
