A Miami Heat fan rushed the court in the final second of a frustrating loss to Nuggets

The Miami Heat lost a frustrating game to the Denver Nuggets 103-99 on Tuesday and one Heat fan apparently let it get the best of him in the final seconds after star post player Nikola Jokic broke his heart with a game-winner in Miami.

After the Heat (19-20) turned the ball over down by two with 2.4 seconds left, Nuggets guard Jamal Murray went to the free-throw line with 0.9 seconds left to ice the game at AmericanAirlines Arena. As the Nuggets guard dropped in the first free throw, one Miami fan planned his attack.

The fan, wearing sweatpants and a Dwyane Wade Vice Nights jersey, began to climb over the row of court side seats across from the Heat’s bench, then made a mad dash for the paint. The ball dropped through the net and referee James Williams started to corral the ball, but not before the fan could get there. He grabbed the ball, then was arrested and pulled off the court.





“Stop!” the fan — or someone — can be heard yelling. “No! Don’t do that!”

A Heat fan ran onto the court late in Miami's loss to the Nuggets and snatched the game ball pic.twitter.com/KZrqxiN9AS — Dan Feldman (@DanFeldmanNBA) January 9, 2019

Murray watched in confusion, then knocked down the second free throw to seal Denver’s road victory and knock the Heat back below .500.

Miami, which has lost two games in a row for the first time since a six-game West Coast trip last month, returns to action Thursday at home against the Boston Celtics.