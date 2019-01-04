Five takeaways: Six games under .500 a few weeks ago, the Heat now has a winning record

Five takeaways from the Miami Heat’s 115-109 win over the Washington Wizards on Friday at AmericanAirlines Arena.

1. The Heat (19-18) finds itself above the .500 mark for just the second time this season. The only other time Miami had a winning record was when it was 3-2 following a win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Getting over the .500 mark isn’t the end goal, but it’s still considered an accomplishment for a team that was 7-13 through the first 20 games. Since then, the Heat has won 12 of 17 to get to this point.

Miami remains in sixth place in the Eastern Conference, one game ahead of the seventh-place Charlotte Hornets.

2. Heat coach Erik Spoelstra continues to preach patience with guard Dion Waiters, and there’s a reason for that. What’s the reason? Waiters is going to have to work his way back into the Heat’s rotation after missing the last year due to ankle surgery.

In the first game Waiters was available following the year-long absence, he finished Wednesday’s win over the Cavaliers with seven points on 3-of-9 shooting and three assists in 11 minutes. But that was with sixth man Dwyane Wade out due to an illness.

In the second game Waiters was available, he didn’t play. With Wade back for Friday’s contest against the Wizards, Waiters was left out of the rotation.

Spoelstra used 10 players against Washington. Justise Winslow, Josh Richardson, Rodney McGruder, James Johnson and Hassan Whiteside starters, and Dwyane Wade, Tyler Johnson, Bam Adebayo, Kelly Olynyk and Derrick Jones Jr. played off the bench. It’s pretty much the same rotation that’s been working for the Heat before Waiters returned. And yes, Wayne Ellington was a healthy scratch for the eighth time in the past 12 games.

This doesn’t mean Waiters won’t eventually be part of Miami’s rotation and even the starting lineup. But it’s just not happening immediately, especially with the Heat in the middle of its best stretch of the season.

3. Justise Winslow turned in one of the most efficient games of his career Friday. The Heat’s starting point guard (with Goran Dragic out after right knee surgery) finished with 13 points on 5-of-9 shooting to go with a career-high 10 assists and just one turnover.

It’s just a continuation of the best stretch of Winslow’s career, as he’s now averaging 14.8 points on 46.9 percent shooting and 5.1 assists in his past 13 games. And he’s gotten better with the ball in his hands recently, with 36 assists and 10 turnovers for a solid assist-to-turnover ratio of 3.6 over his past six games.

4. It looks like Hassan Whiteside is slowly breaking out of his free-throw slump. The Heat’s starting center finished 3 of 5 from the foul line Friday, and is now 7 of 12 over the past four games after a 5-of-36 stretch from the charity stripe.

Plus, Whiteside accomplished something Friday he had not done in almost two months. The 7-footer went 2-for-2 from the foul line on the same possession for the first time since he did it during a Nov. 14 road win over the Nets.

Oh, and Whiteside also turned in a pretty good all-around performance against the Wizards. He finished with 21 points, 18 rebounds and two blocks in 30 minutes.

5. The victory represented growth in a few areas the Heat is working to improve in. Spoelstra spoke before Friday’s game about two things that must be better moving forward, the Heat’s home record and its record against losing teams.

Miami’s win over Washington was a step in the right direction toward accomplishing both those goals, as the Heat improved to 9-11 at home and 13-10 against teams that currently own a losing record this season.

The Heat has actually been better in both areas recently. Since the start of December, Miami is 6-3 at home and 8-3 against teams with losing records. Pair that improvement with the Heat’s current 10-7 road mark, and it’s no surprise that it now has a winning record.