Five takeaways: Heat went away from winning formula and paid for it in loss to Timberwolves

Five takeaways from the Miami Heat’s 113-104 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves (17-19) on Sunday at AmericanAirlines Arena.

1. The Heat (17-18) went away from its winning formula and paid for it. What’s been the Heat’s recipe during this positive stretch? Keep the turnovers and its opponent’s points down

On Sunday, Miami committed 20 turnovers and allowed Minnesota to score 113. When the Heat struggles in those areas, it usually loses.

Miami is now 1-5 when committing 18 or more turnovers. 6-17 when allowing 100 or more points.

2. The Heat had no answer for Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns. Whether it was Hassan Whiteside, Bam Adebayo, Kelly Olnyk or even the 6-foot-7 Derrick Jones Jr., Towns had his way with the Heat’s defense to dominate with 34 points, 18 rebounds, seven assists, three steals and six blocks.

Maybe the most impressive part of Towns’ performance was 10 offensive rebounds. Those second-chance opportunities helped make up for Minnesota’s inefficient shooting night (40.4 percent).

This has been quite the stretch for Towns, as he’s now averaging 28.3 points and 19 rebounds in his past three games.

3. Derrick Jones Jr. continues to prove his worth as an offensive rebounder. Starting in place of the ill James Johnson, the lanky and uber-athletic forward finished with seven offensive rebounds against the Timberwolves. He ended the night with 16 points and nine rebounds in 25 minutes.

There are no plays run for Jones, but he gets points anyway because of … his offensive rebounding. Notice a theme? His first four points came on putbacks off offensive boards.

After Sunday’s performance, Jones is averaging 3.2 offensive rebounds in his past 11 games.

That skill has earned Jones a consistent spot in Miami’s rotation, as he’s now played in the past 12 games and is averaging 20.1 minutes during that stretch. Jones received six DNP-coach’s decisions earlier this season, but it’s been hard to keep him out of the rotation lately.

4. Could Hassan Whiteside’s awful free-throw slump be over? After a 5-of-36 stretch from the free-throw line, the Heat’s starting center has now made four of his last seven free throws over the past two games.

It’s a very small sample size. But that’s a good sign for Whiteside, who has been working hard behind the scenes to end his struggles from the foul line. After using a jump shot technique in the past, Whiteside has turned to a more flat-footed routine that emphasizes balance.

5. There’s still going to be growing pains for Justise Winslow along the way.

Yes, December was probably the best month of his NBA career. But that doesn’t mean the growing pains are over for the 22-year-old Winslow. Sunday was proof.

After scoring 24 on 11-of-21 shooting to go with 11 rebounds and seven assists in Friday’s win over the Cavaliers, Winslow struggled against Minnesota with 10 points on an inefficient 4-of-15 shooting.

The fourth quarter was especially rough, as Winslow missed all six of his shots in the period.