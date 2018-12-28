Photo gallery: Raptors at Heat | Friday, December 28, 2018

Heat forward Justice Winslow, left, drives towards the basket through Cavaliers in the first half during the NBA game between the Miami Heat and the Cleveland Cavaliers at the American Airlines Arena on Friday, December 28, 2018 in Miami, Florida.
Heat center Bam Adebayo, left, puts on the defense on Cavaliers forward Larry Nance Jr., center, in the first half during the NBA game between the Miami Heat and the Cleveland Cavaliers at the American Airlines Arena on Friday, December 28, 2018 in Miami, Florida.
Hear guard Tyler Johnson, left, passes the ball over Cavaliers guard Matthew Dellavedova, right, in the first half during the NBA game between the Miami Heat and the Cleveland Cavaliers at the American Airlines Arena on Friday, December 28, 2018 in Miami, Florida.
Heat forward Derrick Jones, Jr., left, contests Cavaliers guard Alec Burks’ shot in the first half during the NBA game between the Miami Heat and the Cleveland Cavaliers at the American Airlines Arena on Friday, December 28, 2018 in Miami, Florida.
Heat forward Justise Winslow, left, takes the shot over Cavaliers forward Channing Frye, right, the first half during the NBA game between the Miami Heat and the Cleveland Cavaliers at the American Airlines Arena on Friday, December 28, 2018 in Miami, Florida.
Heat guard Josh Richardson, left, tries to feed the ball to the outside under heavy defense in the first half during the NBA game between the Miami Heat and the Cleveland Cavaliers at the American Airlines Arena on Friday, December 28, 2018 in Miami, Florida.
Heat guard Josh Richardson, center, engages with Cavaliers guard Jordan Clarkson, right, in the first half during the NBA game between the Miami Heat and the Cleveland Cavaliers at the American Airlines Arena on Friday, December 28, 2018 in Miami, Florida.
Heat player Bam Adebayo, left, struggles for possession after creating a turnover in the first half during the NBA game between the Miami Heat and the Cleveland Cavaliers at the American Airlines Arena on Friday, December 28, 2018 in Miami, Florida.
Heat guard Dwyane Wade tries to score underneath the basket in the first half during the NBA game between the Miami Heat and the Cleveland Cavaliers at the American Airlines Arena on Friday, December 28, 2018 in Miami, Florida.
Heat guard Tyler Johnson, left, reaches forcing the pass from Cavaliers guard Matthew Dellavedova, center, as Justise Winslow, right, looks on in the first half during the NBA game between the Miami Heat and the Cleveland Cavaliers at the American Airlines Arena on Friday, December 28, 2018 in Miami, Florida.
Heat guard Dwyane Wade tries to look for the open man under the basket in the first half during the NBA game between the Miami Heat and the Cleveland Cavaliers at the American Airlines Arena on Friday, December 28, 2018 in Miami, Florida.
Justice Winslow, right, looks on as Hassan Whiteside, left, dives for the loose ball against Cavaliers forward Cedi Osman, center, in the first half during the NBA game between the Miami Heat and the Cleveland Cavaliers at the American Airlines Arena on Friday, December 28, 2018 in Miami, Florida.
Miami Heat forward Justise Winslow, left, takes the shot over Cleveland Cavaliers forward Channing Frye during the first half Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, at the American Airlines Arena in Miami.
Heat Tyler Johnson, right, drives pass Alec Burks, left, in the first half during the NBA game between the Miami Heat and the Cleveland Cavaliers at the American Airlines Arena on Friday, December 28, 2018 in Miami, Florida.
Cavaliers forward Jaron Blossomgame, left, gets hard defense from Heat center Hassan Whiteside, right, in the first half during the NBA game between the Miami Heat and the Cleveland Cavaliers at the American Airlines Arena on Friday, December 28, 2018 in Miami, Florida.
Cavaliers forward Jaron Blossomgame, left, gets hard defense from Heat center Hassan Whiteside, right, in the first half during the NBA game between the Miami Heat and the Cleveland Cavaliers at the American Airlines Arena on Friday, December 28, 2018 in Miami, Florida.
Heat guard Rodney McGruder shoots from the line in the first half during the NBA game between the Miami Heat and the Cleveland Cavaliers at the American Airlines Arena on Friday, December 28, 2018 in Miami, Florida.
Justice Winslow, left, looks on as Hassan Whiteside, right, applies hard defense on Cavaliers forward Cedi Osman, center, in the first half during the NBA game between the Miami Heat and the Cleveland Cavaliers at the American Airlines Arena on Friday, December 28, 2018 in Miami, Florida.
Heat center Hassan Whiteside, center, gets in the paint in the first half during the NBA game between the Miami Heat and the Cleveland Cavaliers at the American Airlines Arena on Friday, December 28, 2018 in Miami, Florida.
Heat Justice Winslow, left, dribbles pass Cavaliers guard, Alec Burks in the first half during the NBA game between the Miami Heat and the Cleveland Cavaliers at the American Airlines Arena on Friday, December 28, 2018 in Miami, Florida.
Heat guard Josh Richardson shoots over Cavaliers forward Larry Nance Jr., right, in the first half during the NBA game between the Miami Heat and the Cleveland Cavaliers at the American Airlines Arena on Friday, December 28, 2018 in Miami, Florida.
Heat guard Josh Richardson, left, shoots over Cavaliers players in the first half during the NBA game between the Miami Heat and the Cleveland Cavaliers at the American Airlines Arena on Friday, December 28, 2018 in Miami, Florida.
