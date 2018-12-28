The next step in Heat’s Dion Waiters’ journey back from ankle surgery? Time in G League

Dion Waiters’ return looks to be near.

The Heat guard traveled to Sioux Falls, South Dakota, on Friday morning to join the organization’s G League Team as part of a plan to get him back into game shape. Waiters has not played in a game since undergoing surgery Jan. 22 to repair instability and a preexisting navicular bone fracture in his left ankle.

With the Sioux Falls Skyforce coming off a week-long winter break following the G League Winter Showcase, the team is expected to have “training camp-like” practices Friday and Saturday. Waiters is expected to participate in both practices before returning to the Heat on Sunday.

Since the 27-year-old Waiters is a player who has spent three or more seasons in the NBA, he can only be assigned to the G League with his consent and the consent of the NBA Players Association.





There is still no timetable for Waiters’ return to game action. He returned to practice and was cleared for full-contact work last week.

“It ain’t up to me. It’s up to the coach,” he said last week when asked when he will make his season debut. “So I just got to get out here and just get more reps, just get acclimated with the plays. I still remember them. It’s just about when I’m out there, just going through them now, just getting back accustomed to it, just getting back to that routine of practicing, the routine of shootaround and things like that. And hopefully man, sooner rather than later.”

Waiters also said last week he’s down to 223 pounds after getting up to 239 pounds following surgery. He recently passed the Heat’s conditioning test.

Waiters, who is in the second season of a four-year, $52 million contract, averaged 14.3 points on 39.8 percent shooting and 3.8 assists in 30 games last season.

The Heat also returned two-way contract players Duncan Robinson and Yante Maten to the Skyforce. Unlike Waiters, Robinson and Maten are expected to remain in the G League past this weekend.