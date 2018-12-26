Raptors rally from 17-point deficit to snap Heat’s five-game winning streak

What happens when the team with the league’s longest current winning streak goes up against the team with the league’s best record?

On Wednesday, the answer was up in the air until the final seconds of a game that included 12 lead changes and four ties in the fourth quarter.

But the Toronto Raptors (26-10), which entered with the best record, won out with a dramatic 106-104 victory over the Miami Heat, which entered with the longest current winning streak, at AmericanAirlines Arena. The loss snapped Miami’s string of five consecutive wins.

Wearing its laser fuchsia “Sunset Vice” uniforms for the first time, the Heat (16-17) allowed a 17-point third-quarter lead slip away. Toronto completed the comeback by outscoring Miami 56-37 over the final 20:16 of the game.

The Heat still had a chance to extend its winning streak, as it actually led by one with 35 seconds to play. But Raptors guard Danny Green made a corner three with 22 seconds to play to put Toronto ahead by two, and that ended up as the game-winner.

Miami had one final offensive possession, but Dwyane Wade and Justise Winslow each missed three-pointers. And Wade also came up empty on a last-second tip-in shot that would have tied the score.

Forward Kawhi Leonard led the Raptors with a game-high 30 points to go with eight rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Without guards Goran Dragic (right knee surgery) and Dion Waiters (left ankle surgery), the young duo of Winslow (21 points and four assists) and Josh Richardson (17 points and seven asssits) played well once again to combine for 38 points, 11 assists and just two turnovers.

Center Hassan Whiteside was also effective, with 16 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks.

The Heat will look to bounce back when it hosts the struggling Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday.