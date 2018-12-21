Photo Gallery: Heat v. Rockets | Thursday, December 20, 2018

Heat Bam Adebayo, Josh Richardson celebrate Derrick Jones Jr. three pointer as they lead against the Rockets in the fourth quarter of the Miami Heat vs Houston Rockets at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Thursday, December 20, 2018.
Pedro Portal
pportal@miamiherald.com
Heat guard Tyler Johnson shoots a three pointer against the Rockets in the fourth quarter of the Miami Heat vs Houston Rockets at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Thursday, December 20, 2018.
Heat guard Dwyane Wade and Rockets’ guard James Harden crossed each other as a foul was called in the fourth quarter of the Miami Heat vs Houston Rockets at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Thursday, December 20, 2018.
Center Hassan Whiteside gets a rebound as the Heat keeps a tight defense against the Rockets’ guard James Harden, in the fourth quarter of the Miami Heat vs Houston Rockets at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Thursday, December 20, 2018.
Center Hassan Whiteside reacts as the Miami Heat win 101-99 over the Houston Rockets at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Thursday, December 20, 2018.
Center Ban Adebayo and Hassan Whiteside celebrate the Miami Heat win 101-99 over the Houston Rockets at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Thursday, December 20, 2018.
Heat guard Dwyane Wade shoots to the basket over Rockets’ guard Gerald Green, in the first quarter of the Miami Heat vs Houston Rockets at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Thursday, December 20, 2018.
Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr. goes to the basket against Rockets’ center Nene, in the first quarter of the Miami Heat vs Houston Rockets at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Thursday, December 20, 2018.
Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra reacts in the second quarter of the Miami Heat vs Houston Rockets at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Thursday, December 20, 2018.
Heat center Hassan Whiteside gets fault by Rockets’ guard Eric Gordon, in the first quarter of the Miami Heat vs Houston Rockets at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Thursday, December 20, 2018.
Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr. reacts in the first quarter of the Miami Heat vs Houston Rockets at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Thursday, December 20, 2018.
Heat guard Josh Richardson drives to the basket against the Rockets’ guard Eric Gordon in the second quarter of the Miami Heat vs Houston Rockets at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Thursday, December 20, 2018.
Heat forward Justise Winslow at the bench during the first quarter of the Miami Heat vs Houston Rockets at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Thursday, December 20, 2018.
Heat guard Dion Waiters l(eft) talks with forward Udonis Haslem, at the bench during a time out in the second quarter of the Miami Heat vs Houston Rockets at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Thursday, December 20, 2018.
Heat guard Dwyane Wade talks with head coach Erik Spoesltra, in the second quarter of the Miami Heat vs Houston Rockets at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Thursday, December 20, 2018.
Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr. goes to the basket against Rockets’ forward P.J.Tucker, in the second quarter of the Miami Heat vs Houston Rockets at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Thursday, December 20, 2018.
Heat guard Josh Richardson drives against the Rockets in the second quarter of the Miami Heat vs Houston Rockets at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Thursday, December 20, 2018.
Heat forward Kelly Olynik drive against the Rockets’ forward P.J.Tucker in the second quarter of the Miami Heat vs Houston Rockets at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Thursday, December 20, 2018.
Heat guard Dwyane Wade goes to the basket against the Rockets’ guard Eric Gordon #10 and forward center Clint Capela, in the fourth quarter of the Miami Heat vs Houston Rockets at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Thursday, December 20, 2018.
Heat guard Josh Richardson shoots to the basket against the Rockets’ center Clint Capela in the fourth quarter of the Miami Heat vs Houston Rockets at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Thursday, December 20, 2018.
Heat forward Kelly Olynik and guard Dwyane Wade, go for the ball against the Rockets’ guard James Harden in the fourth quarter of the Miami Heat vs Houston Rockets at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Thursday, December 20, 2018.
Heat Josh Richardson, Tyler Johnson celebrate Derrick Jones Jr. three pointer as they lead against the Rockets in the fourth quarter of the Miami Heat vs Houston Rockets at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Thursday, December 20, 2018.
Heat guard Tyler Johnson talks to forward Derrick Jones Jr. as they lead against the Rockets in the fourth quarter of the Miami Heat vs Houston Rockets at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Thursday, December 20, 2018.
