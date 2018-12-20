Five takeaways from Heat-Rockets: Miami’s winning formula? Defense and rebounds

Five takeaways from the Miami Heat’s 101-99 win over the Houston Rockets on Thursday at AmericanAirlines Arena.

1. The Heat’s defense continues to win it games. Miami (14-16) entered with the ninth-best defensive rating, allowing 106.4 points per 100 possessions. And the Heat sure did look like a top-10 defense Thursday, limiting a hot Rockets offense to 99 points on 35.4 percent shooting to snap Houston’s five-game winning streak.

After the Rockets made nine of their first 15 shots, they converted on just 20 of its final 67 shots (29.9 percent).

The Heat is now 8-1 this season when holding its opponent under 100 points.

2. We know the defense has to be good for the Heat to win most nights. But what’s been a hidden key to its recent winning formula? Offensive rebounds. And it played a big part in Thursday’s victory, as Miami outrebounded Houston 62-41. That advantage on the glass included 20 offensive rebounds for the Heat, which has become a strength this season. Miami entered averaging 12.3 offensive rebounds per game (tied for second-most in the NBA).

The offensive rebounds have helped create extra opportunities for an inefficient Heat offense that has the worst team shooting percentage in the league. Second-chance points have helped make up for some of those shooting struggles, with the Heat entering Thursday averaging the third-most second-chance points in the league at 15.4 per game. Miami’s success on the boards resulted in a 28-9 edge in that department against Houston.

While all of this takes a team effort, Derrick Jones Jr. has a played a big part. He’s finished with six offensive rebounds Thursday, and has now come up with five or more offensive rebounds in four of his past six games.

3. Jones continues to impress with his aggressiveness and athleticism. The best stretch of his NBA career continued Thursday, as he finished with 15 points and eight rebounds in 27 minutes.

After starting the season as a situational player, Johnson has turned into an essential part of the Heat’s rotation with his ability to grab offensive rebounds and defend multiple positions. He’s now played in seven consecutive games. Jones’ emergence has come at the expense of Wayne Ellington, who played just five minutes against Houston.

4. Rockets point guard Chris Paul exited the game with 6:43 to play in the second quarter with a strained left hamstring and never returned, and the Heat took over from there. When Paul left, the Rockets led 45-37. Miami outscored Houston 64-54 the rest of the way.

The Rockets shot just 28.8 percent from the field after Paul’s departure. His backcourt mate James Harden had a tough shooting night, as he finished with 35 points on 7 of 23 shooting from the field. With Harden missing shots and Paul out, Miami took advantage.

5. Don’t look now, but the Heat is in the middle of its longest winning streak of the season. Miami’s victory over Houston is its third consecutive win. That’s a mark the Heat had not reached over the first two months of the season, with four two-game win streaks the best it had done before Thursday.

The Heat has used long winning streaks over the past two seasons to make up for slow starts. In 2016-17, it was the famous 13-game streak that helped Miami dig itself out of a 11-30 hole. In 2017-18, it was a seven-game streak that played a part in earning a playoff spot despite a 11-13 start.

Is the Heat in the middle of this season’s streak? Miami hasn’t just won three straight, it’s also won seven of its past 10 games. And eight of the Heat’s next 11 games come at home.