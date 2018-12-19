Heat’s Goran Dragic undergoes knee surgery, and it’s expected to keep him out for two months

After Goran Dragic’s swollen right knee did not respond to rest and treatment, the Heat and Dragic have turned to another option.

The Heat’s starting point guard underwent successful surgery Wednesday morning “to clean up his right knee,” the team announced in a release. It’s not expected to be a season-ending procedure.

Dragic is expected to be out until the NBA All-Star break, which puts his return at least two months away. The NBA All-Star Game will be played on Feb. 17.

The 45-minute procedure was performed by Heat team physician Dr. Harlan Selesnick at Miami Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute at Doctors Hospital in Coral Gables.

The right knee injury has forced Dragic to miss 12 of the past 14 games.

It’s the same knee that forced Dragic to miss two games in early November and eight consecutive games before returning in a win over the Suns on Dec. 7. But continued soreness in the knee forced Dragic out again last week, as he sat out the final three games on the Heat’s recent six-game trip.

Stiffness and swelling in the knee have been the biggest issues Dragic has faced with the injury. He had fluid drained from his right knee last month.

The Heat has posted a 7-8 record in the 15 games Dragic has missed this season (14 because of his right knee issue and one because of a right foot injury).

With no other true veteran point guard on the Heat’s roster besides Dragic, it’s been using a combination of Justise Winslow, James Johnson, Josh Richardson, Tyler Johnson and Dwyane Wade to initiate offense in his absence. Winslow has started the past two games at point guard.

Guard Dion Waiters, who is nearing a return from January ankle surgery, could also help fill the void left by Dragic. Waiters, who averaged 4.3 assists in his first season with the Heat, returned to practice Tuesday.

The Heat has room to add one player to its 15-man roster, with the team carrying the NBA minimum of 14 players over the first two months of the season. But filling that spot comes with a cost, as Miami is already about $6.3 million above the luxury tax threshold.

Dragic is averaging 15.3 points on 41.2 percent shooting, to go with 4.9 assists in 14 games this season.