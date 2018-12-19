Miami Heat

Podcast: Can the Heat turn its successful road trip into a turning point?

By Anthony Chiang and

David Wilson

December 19, 2018 01:57 PM

Erik Spoelstra speaks about Justise Winslow’s growth

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra speaks about Justise Winslow’s growth.
By
Up Next
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra speaks about Justise Winslow’s growth.
By

After a strong 4-2 road trip, the Miami Heat seems to be trending in the right direction, but the big question now is, did this represent a turning point for the Heat?

On the Heat Check podcast this week, David Wilson and Heat beat writer Anthony Chiang answer that question.

Miami (13-16) has won six of its past nine games, and defense has been a big reason for its success. The Heat owns the ninth-best defensive rating in the league this season and held its opponent under 100 points in each of its four wins during the recent trip.

Miami Herald Sports Pass

The Miami Herald is now offering a digital sports-only subscription for $30 per year. This is unlimited access to all Herald sports stories.

Has the Heat found a winning formula it can sustain? What was the most impressive part of the trip? What does the Heat have to do to continue its momentum? Why isn’t starting center Hassan Whiteside playing much in the fourth quarter? This episode takes a look at all of those questions.

A new episode will be published weekly throughout the season, so be sure to stay tuned as the season goes on and don’t hesitate to pass along any feedback.

Read Next

profiles

Anthony Chiang

Related stories from Miami Herald

miami-heat

barry-jackson

Anthony Chiang

Anthony Chiang is in his first season covering the Miami Heat for the Miami Herald. He attended the University of Florida and was born and raised in Miami.

  Comments  