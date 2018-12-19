Podcast: Can the Heat turn its successful road trip into a turning point?

After a strong 4-2 road trip, the Miami Heat seems to be trending in the right direction, but the big question now is, did this represent a turning point for the Heat?

On the Heat Check podcast this week, David Wilson and Heat beat writer Anthony Chiang answer that question.

Miami (13-16) has won six of its past nine games, and defense has been a big reason for its success. The Heat owns the ninth-best defensive rating in the league this season and held its opponent under 100 points in each of its four wins during the recent trip.

Premium content for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

Miami Herald Sports Pass The Miami Herald is now offering a digital sports-only subscription for $30 per year. This is unlimited access to all Herald sports stories. Click to subscribe

Has the Heat found a winning formula it can sustain? What was the most impressive part of the trip? What does the Heat have to do to continue its momentum? Why isn’t starting center Hassan Whiteside playing much in the fourth quarter? This episode takes a look at all of those questions.

A new episode will be published weekly throughout the season, so be sure to stay tuned as the season goes on and don’t hesitate to pass along any feedback.