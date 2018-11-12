Anthony is reportedly done in Houston. And Heat’s Wade defends the Rockets player

Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade came to Carmelo Anthony’s defense Sunday night after reports circulated concerning Anthony’s future with the Houston Rockets.

According to multiple reports, Anthony’s time with the Rockets — his first season in Houston — might be coming to a close soon.

The Rockets have denied they are waiving Carmelo Anthony, but two sources close to the situation say Anthony has been informed that his brief time with the team will soon be ending. Anthony has been listed as "out" for Houston's game tonight against Indiana due to illness — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) November 11, 2018

Wade, who is playing his final NBA season in Miami for the Heat, defended Anthony via social media.

Trying to make my guy @carmeloanthony the fall guy huh!? Man y’all need to stop. That’s the easy way out instead of addressing what the real problem. — DWade (@DwyaneWade) November 12, 2018

Rockets GM Daryl Morey: “We’re evaluating everything,” but he says it’s “extremely unfair” that Carmelo Anthony is being singled out. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) November 11, 2018

Rockets general manager Daryl Morey told ESPN “it’s ‘extremely unfair’ that Carmelo Anthony is being singled out.”

“We’re evaluating everything,” Morey told ESPN.

However, the outlet reported Sunday Anthony’s teammates and members of the coaching staff think he’s played his final game with the Rockets.

Anthony is averaging 13.4 points and 5.4 rebounds per game with Houston this season. The Rockets, who battled the Golden State Warriors in a seven-game Western Conference Finals loss last season, are off to a 5-7 start, which is the fourth-worst record in the Western Conference this season.

