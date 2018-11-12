Anthony is reportedly done in Houston. And Heat’s Wade defends the Rockets player

Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade came to Carmelo Anthony’s defense Sunday night after reports circulated concerning Anthony’s future with the Houston Rockets.
According to multiple reports, Anthony’s time with the Rockets — his first season in Houston — might be coming to a close soon.
Wade, who is playing his final NBA season in Miami for the Heat, defended Anthony via social media.
“Trying to make my guy @carmeloanthony the fall guy huh!? Man y’all need to stop. That’s the easy way out instead of addressing what the real problem,” Wade wrote on Twitter.
Rockets general manager Daryl Morey told ESPN “it’s ‘extremely unfair’ that Carmelo Anthony is being singled out.”
“We’re evaluating everything,” Morey told ESPN.
However, the outlet reported Sunday Anthony’s teammates and members of the coaching staff think he’s played his final game with the Rockets.
Anthony is averaging 13.4 points and 5.4 rebounds per game with Houston this season. The Rockets, who battled the Golden State Warriors in a seven-game Western Conference Finals loss last season, are off to a 5-7 start, which is the fourth-worst record in the Western Conference this season.
