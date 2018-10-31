Podcast: Is the Miami Heat in for a repeat of last season?

The Miami Heat is just seven games into the season, but the overreactions have already begun.
Through the first two weeks, the Heat is 3-4 and has dropped two games in a row. Considering Miami played four of its first six games at home, the hope was the favorable schedule would lead to a fast start.
Not the case, yet.
Is this Heat team in for a repeat of last season — a quick first-round playoff exit? Has the defense taken a step back? Does a trade need to be made?
We discussed all of that and more in our third Heat Check podcast of the season. The plan is to put out a new episode every week, so keep on listening …
Comments