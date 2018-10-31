‘Better have some versatility,’ Miami Heat Erik Spoelstra talks about what his expectations for the team

Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra shares what he is expecting from his team for the new season during media day on September 24, 2018 held at the American Airlines Arena.
By
Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra shares what he is expecting from his team for the new season during media day on September 24, 2018 held at the American Airlines Arena.
By

Miami Heat

Podcast: Is the Miami Heat in for a repeat of last season?

By Anthony Chiang And David Wilson

October 31, 2018 12:59 PM

The Miami Heat is just seven games into the season, but the overreactions have already begun.

Through the first two weeks, the Heat is 3-4 and has dropped two games in a row. Considering Miami played four of its first six games at home, the hope was the favorable schedule would lead to a fast start.

Not the case, yet.

Is this Heat team in for a repeat of last season — a quick first-round playoff exit? Has the defense taken a step back? Does a trade need to be made?

We discussed all of that and more in our third Heat Check podcast of the season. The plan is to put out a new episode every week, so keep on listening …

