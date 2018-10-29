Late collapse dooms Heat in loss to Kings despite big nights from Whiteside, Richardson

Hassan Whiteside recorded 24 rebounds. Josh Richardson had a career-high 31 points.

But with a season-high 19 turnovers, 68 points allowed in the paint and an overall second-half collapse, the Miami Heat fell 123-113 to the Sacramento Kings on Monday night at AmericanAirlines Arena to split its four-game homestand.

The Heat (3-3) led by as many as 11 points in the first quarter before the Kings closed the first half on a 10-4 run to tie the game at 51-51 at the intermission before Sacramento took full control. The Kings (4-3), with 26 points from Willie Cauley-Stein and 23 points from Buddy Hield on the night, took their first lead of the game with 10:22 left in the third quarter on a Hield three-point shot and eventually extended the lead to as many as 18 points midway through the period.

The Heat came no closer than 8 points the rest of the night as the Kings made a blistering 56.5 percent of their shots in the second half.

Whiteside posted his fourth double-double of the season with those 24 rebounds along with 16 points. He also chipped in five blocks but turned the ball over six times. In addition to Richardson’s career offensive night, Dragic added 20 points.





The Heat travels to face the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday. The Heat lost 113-112 to the Hornets at the start of the homestand on Oct. 20.