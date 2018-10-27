Photo gallery: Trail Blazers at Heat | Saturday, October 27, 2018

Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade (3) reacts after scoring in the first quarter as the Miami Heat host the Portland Trail Blazers at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday, October 27, 2018.
MATIAS J. OCNER
mocner@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade (3) reacts after a play in the fourth quarter as the Miami Heat host the Portland Trail Blazers at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday, October 27, 2018.
Portland Trail Blazers guard C.J. McCollum (3) looks for an open teammate in the second quarter as the Miami Heat host the Portland Trail Blazers at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday, October 27, 2018.
Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic (7) looks for an open teammate in the fourth quarter as the Miami Heat host the Portland Trail Blazers at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday, October 27, 2018.
Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic (7) reacts after scoring in the fourth quarter as the Miami Heat host the Portland Trail Blazers at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday, October 27, 2018.
Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic (7) drives the ball in the fourth quarter as the Miami Heat host the Portland Trail Blazers at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday, October 27, 2018.
Miami Heat guard Josh Richardson (0) shoots as Portland Trail Blazers Seth Curry (31) defends in the fourth quarter as the Miami Heat host the Portland Trail Blazers at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday, October 27, 2018.
Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic (7) gets fouled in the fourth quarter as the Miami Heat host the Portland Trail Blazers at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday, October 27, 2018.
Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic (7) takes foul shot in the fourth quarter as the Miami Heat host the Portland Trail Blazers at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday, October 27, 2018.
Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) drives the ball as Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside (21) defends in the second quarter as the Miami Heat host the Portland Trail Blazers at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday, October 27, 2018.
Miami Heat guard Josh Richardson (0) drives the ball as Portland Trail Blazers Seth Curry (31) defends in the fourth quarter as the Miami Heat host the Portland Trail Blazers at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday, October 27, 2018.
Miami Heat forward Kelly Olynyk (9) drives the ball as Portland Trail Blazers Damian Lillard defends in the fourth quarter as the Miami Heat host the Portland Trail Blazers at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday, October 27, 2018.
Miami Heat guard Tyler Johnson blocks against Portland Trail Blazers guard Seth Curry (31) in the second quarter as the Miami Heat host the Portland Trail Blazers at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday, October 27, 2018.
Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) drives the ball as Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside (21) defends in the second quarter as the Miami Heat host the Portland Trail Blazers at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday, October 27, 2018.
Miami Heat guard Josh Richardson (0) fights for possession against Portland Trail Blazers Nik Stauskas (6) in the second quarter as the Miami Heat host the Portland Trail Blazers at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday, October 27, 2018.
Portland Trail Blazers guard C.J. McCollum (3) drives the ball as Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic (7) defends in the second quarter as the Miami Heat host the Portland Trail Blazers at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday, October 27, 2018.
Portland Trail Blazers guard C.J. McCollum (3) drives the ball as Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside (21) and guard Tyler Johnson (8) block in the second quarter as the Miami Heat host the Portland Trail Blazers at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday, October 27, 2018.
Miami Heat guard Rodney McGruder (17) blocks against Portland Trail Blazers guard Nik Stauskas (6) in the second quarter as the Miami Heat host the Portland Trail Blazers at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday, October 27, 2018.
Miami Heat guard Josh Richardson (0) sits on the sideline during the first quarter as the Miami Heat host the Portland Trail Blazers at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday, October 27, 2018.
Portland Trail Blazers guard C.J. McCollum (3) drives the ball while Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside (21) tries to block during the first quarter as the Miami Heat host the Portland Trail Blazers at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday, October 27, 2018.
Portland Trail Blazers forward Jake Layman (10) scores on Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside (21) in the first quarter as the Miami Heat host the Portland Trail Blazers at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday, October 27, 2018.
Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade (3) reacts after scoring in the second quarter as the Miami Heat host the Portland Trail Blazers at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday, October 27, 2018.
Portland Trail Blazers guard C.J. McCollum (3) drives the ball while Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside (21) tries to block during the first quarter as the Miami Heat host the Portland Trail Blazers at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday, October 27, 2018.
Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade (3) looks for an open teammate in the first quarter as the Miami Heat host the Portland Trail Blazers at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday, October 27, 2018.
