How is Hassan Whiteside feeling physically? ‘I feel explosive. I feel like myself.’

Ask Hassan Whiteside how he’s feeling physically, and he doesn’t hesitate with his answer.

“I feel a lot better,” Whiteside said after Friday’s practice. “I feel good. I feel explosive. I feel like myself.”

The Heat’s starting center is averaging 13.5 points, 14.3 rebounds and two blocks over the first four games of the season entering Saturday’s home matchup against the Trail Blazers.

More important than all of those numbers, though, is his plus-minus. The Heat is outscoring opponents by 44 points with Whiteside on the court this season, which is the second-best plus-minus on the team behind only Goran Dragic (plus-55).

The Heat was outscored by 79 points with Whiteside playing last season.

“He put in a very good summer of work, and you’re seeing the dividends pay off from that work,” coach Erik Spoelstra said of Whiteside. “He’s in terrific shape. His weight is at a really good place. And he can sustain a high level of play of a lot longer now.”

Injuries derailed Whiteside’s season last season as he missed 28 regular-season games due to multiple issues — 18 games because of two separate bone bruises on his left knee, nine games with a hip injury and one game because of a stomach illness.

But it was a bulky protective brace on his left knee he was forced to wear that really bothered Whiteside last season. It was meant to prevent additional bone bruises, but he made it known it was uncomfortable multiple times throughout the year.

Whiteside is not wearing that brace this season, and he couldn’t be happier about it. He’s only wearing padding to protect the knee this year.

“Thank God,” Whiteside said when asked about playing without the brace. “[It’s helped] a ton. I can’t even put it into words.”

Whiteside’s rim protection has helped the Heat post the NBA’s third-best defensive rating this season entering Friday, allowing 101.5 points per 100 possessions. He has been more active on the defensive end, too, contesting a team-high 11.8 shots per game compared to 9.6 last season.

“I’m all about defense,” Whiteside said. “That’s what I built a reputation with, just playing that defense as a team. That’s one of the things I love about being on the Heat. They take pride on defense. Every team doesn’t take pride on defense. They’re just worried about scoring or trying to outscore somebody.”

Good injury news for Heat

Wayne Ellington (sore left ankle), Derrick Jones Jr. (foot) and Justise Winslow (hamstring tightness) are probable to play Saturday.

Ellington missed the entire preseason and the first four games of the regular season with his injury, but he’s hopeful he’ll make his return against Portland.

“I feel good,” Ellington said Friday. “I just went through a full practice. So hopefully I’ll get the go ahead. It seems like that’s the case.”

Jones played in the first three games of the season, but missed Wednesday’s win against the Knicks. He said the discomfort in his foot that kept him out feels better now.

Winslow was expected to play Wednesday against the Knicks, but ended up sitting out after experiencing tightness in his right hamstring before the game. He’s optimistic he’ll be able to make his season debut Saturday despite still feeling some pain.

“I felt pretty good today in practice,” Winslow said Friday. “Not 100 percent, but no one really is ever 100 percent in this league. It’s getting better, man. It’s definitely been frustrating, but I’m just going to keep being positive about it.”

There is still no timetable for the return of James Johnson (sports hernia surgery) and Dion Waiters (left ankle surgery).

“He just has to get strong, get in better condition,” Spoelstra said of Johnson. “He’s on track. These things take time. But I like the direction he’s going in.”