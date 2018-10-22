Dwyane Wade’s former Chicago mansion destroyed in fire. Police suspect possible arson

An explosion and fire destroyed Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade’s former home near Chicago, and police are investigating the potential for arson, according to multiple Chicago media outlets.
According to CBS Chicago, the explosion took place at about 2:15 p.m. and neighbors likened the event to an “earthquake” and “a bomb going off.” The six-bedroom, gated home in the South Holland suburb was already engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived, according to ABC 7 in Chicago.
ABC also reported that police were called about a suspicious person in the area at about the same time. No one was inside the house at the time, according to ABC.
Wade, a Chicago native, lived in the house with his ex-wife until 2007. The home, which included a guesthouse, swimming pool, sauna, theater room and basketball court, sold in 2016 for $300,000, according to the Chicago Tribune.
Comments