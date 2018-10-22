Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade looks on in the second quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets at AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday, October 20, 2018 in Miami.
Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade looks on in the second quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets at AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday, October 20, 2018 in Miami. DAVID SANTIAGO dsantiago@miamiherald.com
Dwyane Wade’s former Chicago mansion destroyed in fire. Police suspect possible arson

By Jordan McPherson

October 22, 2018 07:02 PM

An explosion and fire destroyed Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade’s former home near Chicago, and police are investigating the potential for arson, according to multiple Chicago media outlets.

According to CBS Chicago, the explosion took place at about 2:15 p.m. and neighbors likened the event to an “earthquake” and “a bomb going off.” The six-bedroom, gated home in the South Holland suburb was already engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived, according to ABC 7 in Chicago.

ABC also reported that police were called about a suspicious person in the area at about the same time. No one was inside the house at the time, according to ABC.

Wade, a Chicago native, lived in the house with his ex-wife until 2007. The home, which included a guesthouse, swimming pool, sauna, theater room and basketball court, sold in 2016 for $300,000, according to the Chicago Tribune.

