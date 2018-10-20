Heat coach Spoelstra on Wade: ‘You can’t take it for granted having a Hall of Fame player making decision for your team’

Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra reflects on the importance of Dwyane Wade's leadership and special role the future Hall of Famer plays on the team as he takes questions from the media after practice on Sunday, October 7, 2018.
By
Up Next
Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra reflects on the importance of Dwyane Wade's leadership and special role the future Hall of Famer plays on the team as he takes questions from the media after practice on Sunday, October 7, 2018.
By

Miami Heat

Dwyane Wade, Udonis Haslem thank fans ahead of Miami Heat’s home opener

By Jordan McPherson And Anthony Chiang

jmcpherson@miamiherald.com

achiang@miamiherald.com

October 20, 2018 08:16 PM

Dwyane Wade stepped onto the court at AmericanAirlines Arena with longtime teammate and friend Udonis Haslem before playing in the last home opener of his acclaimed NBA career.

He had a message to share.

“My brother and I, we want to thank each and every one of you guys,” Wade said before the Miami Heat tipped off against the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday night.

Wade’s 16th and final season in the league — his one last dance, as he is calling it — officially started on Wednesday, but reality might not have truly sunk in for Heat fans until Saturday.

Fifteen seasons have come and gone. Three NBA Championships, 12 NBA All-Star appearances and a slew of team records are already in the books.

It’s time to enjoy one last dance.

009HeatHornetsDS (1).jpg
Miami Heat’s Udonis Haslem, right, along with Dwyane Wade thank the fans before the start of the game against the Charlotte Hornets at AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018 in Miami.
DAVID SANTIAGO dsantiago@miamiherald.com

“With Dwyane in particular, you have a built in awesome perspective,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “You don’t want to let any moment go by without taking it in and really honoring every aspect of this profession. I think that’s what he’s already doing and not in a way that gets in the way. It’s being in the present moment and if we can all be like that, if you could always know when the expiration date is done, you would approach everything a little bit different.”

Miami Herald Sports Pass

The Miami Herald is now offering a digital sports-only subscription for $30 per year. This is unlimited access to all Herald sports stories.

Related stories from Miami Herald

  Comments  

Team Stats


» View more stats