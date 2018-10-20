Dwyane Wade, del Heat (3), entra al aro tras safarse del marcaje de Kemba Walker, de los Hornets. Ambos fueron los mejores de sus respectivos equipos este sábado en el American Airlines Arena.
Dwyane Wade, del Heat (3), entra al aro tras safarse del marcaje de Kemba Walker, de los Hornets. Ambos fueron los mejores de sus respectivos equipos este sábado en el American Airlines Arena. DAVID SANTIAGO dsantiago@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat rally falls short in home-opening loss to Charlotte Hornets

By Jordan McPherson

jmcpherson@miamiherald.com

October 20, 2018 10:47 PM

The Miami Heat’s home opener had the chance for a storybook ending when Dwyane Wade tied the game with a putback layup with 12.3 seconds left and erased a 26-point second-half deficit.

But a Rodney McGruder foul with 0.5 seconds allowed the Charlotte Hornets’ Kemba Walker to hit a game-winning free throw.

Final score from AmericanAirlines Arena: Charlotte 113, Heat 112.

It was a somber ending to what was almost an epic comeback.

The Heat (1-2) scored the first nine points and raced to a 12-4 lead before Charlotte took control. A 24-9 run made it 28-21 Charlotte. By halftime, the Hornets (2-1) led 72-52 after making 12 of their 20 three-point attempts, including a buzzer-beater by Walker. Miami chipped the deficit to 10 points after the third quarter and tied the game with 12.3 seconds left on Wade’s putback layup after rebounding a missed three-point attempt. A game that seemed destined for overtime collapsed when McGruder was charged with a foul on Walker, who made the first of two free-throw attempts to seal Charlotte’s win.

Walker finished with a game-high 39 points, with his final point deciding the game.

Wade scored a team-high 21 points in his final home opener. McGruder and Hassan Whiteside both had double-double. McGruder had 19 points and 10 rebounds; Whiteside had 11 points and 15 rebounds. Goran Dragic (20), Derrick Jones Jr. (12) and Bam Adebayo (12) finished in double-digit scoring.

