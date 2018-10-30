Heat drops second in row, losing to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE - This decade alone, the Heat has beaten the Hornets 16 consecutive times on one occasion and six in a row on another. So losing twice to Charlotte – before the calendar even turns to November – isn’t something that will sit well with Miami, nor should it.
Tuesday’s 125-113 Heat loss at Spectrum Center featured several of the problems that plagued the Heat the previous night against Sacramento.
Miami (3-4) allowed too many points in the paint, committed too many turnovers (15, leading to 21 Hornets points) and was outscored 17-5, in transition. Miami entered 13th worst at defending three-pointers and Charlotte hit 13 of 28.
Making matters worse, all of the Heat’s starting wing players struggled offensively, with Goran Dragic finishing 3 for 11 on a 9-point night, Josh Richardson (15 points) shooting 5 for 13 and Rodney McGruder (13 points) also closing 5 for 13.
Hassan Whiteside again did good work (16 points, 12 rebounds, two blocks) and Dwyane Wade (19 points) was excellent offensively, shooting 4 for 6 on threes and adding four assists. Kelly Olynyk chipped in 14.
Miami trailed by 10 at the half and by 19 after three before closing to within 10 with just over six minutes left. But Miami drew no closer.
Kemba Walker, who scored 39 points in the Hornets’ 113-112 win at Miami on Oct. 20, scored 19, and Tony Parker drove past Heat defenders several times on a 24-point night. Nicolas Batum added 20.
