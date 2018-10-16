This is what Las Vegas expects for the Miami Heat this season

The Miami Heat might not have landed Jimmy Butler — at least not yet — but it’s not stopping prognosticators from being optimistic about the Heat this season. Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook unveiled its updated win totals and playoff odds for all 30 NBA teams. In both betting categories, the odds point in Miami’s favor.

The Heat’s projected win total from Westgate now sits at 43.5, up from an opening total of 41.5. Westgate’s total solidly projects Miami as a playoff team as the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference. The Detroit Pistons slot in as the No. 8 team in the East with a projected win total of 38.5.

The Heat’s projected total makes them a somewhat significant favorite to reach the playoffs. Miami’s odds to qualify for the postseason sit at -550. The Heat are +400 to miss the playoffs.

Miami’s projected win total makes sense after the offseason the Heat had. Miami didn’t make any significant moves in free agency after winning 44 games and reaching the playoffs last season. The Heat will count on improved performances from players like center Hassan Whiteside and forward Justise Winslow to take a significant step forward. A trade for Butler would also help Miami exceed expectations.

Westgate, whose sports book is billed as the biggest in the world, has an unsurprising list of favorites to lead the NBA in wins. The Golden State Warriors lead the way with a projected 62 wins and the Boston Celtics lead the East with a projected 59. The Heat’s 43.5 projected wins are good for second in the Southeast Division behind the Washington Wizards, who are projected to win 46 and finish sixth in the conference.