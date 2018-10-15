The Heat’s James Johnson wants to get back ‘as soon as possible.’ He took a big step Monday

James Johnson isn’t shy about it: He wants to get back out on the basketball court.
After being limited in preseason camp and sitting out all six exhibition games following offseason sports hernia surgery, the Miami Heat’s power forward yearns for the opportunity to get back on the hardwood and compete.
He took a positive step on Monday, taking part in his first full practice with the team since undergoing surgery in May.
“I think this was always their game plan all along,” Johnson said. “... Of course I want to be out there on the court with my guys and play some preseason games, but that’s just not how it worked out. I finally passed the little conditioning test and I’m going to go from there, get stronger and hopefully I can join the guys as soon as possible.”
So does that mean Johnson, who averaged 10.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 73 games (41 starts) last year, will be available for the Heat’s season opener against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday? Coach Erik Spoelstra was non-committal.
“JJ will need some more work,” Spoelstra said, “but that’s obviously a great sign” that he returned to practice.
Johnson added: “I feel good. I’m getting better everyday. I’m super confident in our team right now regardless of whether I’m playing or not. It’s all just part of the culture. ... Right now, I’m just working my way into it and not trying to speed nothing up. When [athletic trainor] Jay [Sabol] tells me I’m OK and Pat [Riley] tells me I’m OK, then I’m OK.”
