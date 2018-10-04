Heat owner Micky Arison makes donation, plus good news on Josh Richardson

The Micky and Madeleine Arison Family Foundation has pledged to donate $5 million to support relief efforts in communities affected by Hurricane Florence in North and South Carolina, Super Typhoon Mangkhut in the Philippines and the recent Indonesia earthquake and resulting tsunami.

Micky Arison is the owner of the Miami Heat and chairman of the Carnival Foundation. The Micky and Madeleine Arison Family Foundation will make an immediate donation of $5 million to Save the Children and Direct Relief “to support the most timely and urgent relief needs, as well as the long-term recovery strategy across the globe in the wake of recent natural disasters,” according to a release from Carnival.

Additional grants will come from Carnival Foundation. The collective donations from the Carnival Foundation will go toward supporting global aid agency Mercy Corps in Indonesia, International Medical Corps in the Philippines, and Save the Children in North and South Carolina and the Philippines.

Focus areas for Save the Children’s relief efforts include:

* Hurricane Florence response in the Carolinas: In the short term, efforts will focus on protecting children and providing essential supplies in evacuation settings, as well as supporting the rapid restoration of early-learning and community programs for children. Long-term programs will focus on supporting children’s social and emotional recovery, as well as strengthening community resilience and future disaster preparedness plans.

* Super Typhoon Mangkhut in the Philippines: Relief efforts will focus on supporting children and families through the distribution of shelters, household kits, water and hygiene items, in addition to supporting the timely return to learning by opening temporary learning spaces, providing teaching and back-to-school kits and supporting teachers with teaching assistance.

* Indonesia Earthquake and Tsunami: Early responders are preparing to distribute basic necessities and are setting up child-friendly shelters, as well as working with local organizations and government agencies to identify and reunite separated families. Programs will focus on providing access to water, hygiene, sanitation and health services, and ensuring that the nutrition needs of children are being met.

Heat injury report

It looks like there’s a good chance Josh Richardson will make his preseason debut Friday when the Heat takes on the Washington Wizards to close a three-game trip. After missing the first two preseason games with a left thigh contusion, Richardson is not on the injury report for Friday’s contest.

But Dion Waiters (left ankle surgery), Marcus Lee (right knee injury), Derrick Jones Jr. (bruised right shoulder), James Johnson (sports hernia surgery) and Bam Adebayo (right AC joint sprain) are listed as out for Miami’s third preseason game. Wayne Ellington (left ankle soreness) is listed as doubtful.