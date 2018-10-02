The Heat’s Dwyane Wade has a new sock line out. And it pays homage to the city of Miami

If Dwyane Wade approaches you in public, it usually means he’s spotted you wearing something he’s designed, according to USA Today.

Wade, who is playing his final NBA season with the Miami Heat, has a line of socks with Stance and the Wade County sock line is through his company PKWY — in partnership with Stance — according to USA Today.

PKWY (Parkway), the sock company founded by Dwyane Wade in partnership with Stance, today released its first lifestyle collection called Wade County. (P.S. Miami peeps are going to like these) pic.twitter.com/EYGdIfbC83 — Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) October 2, 2018

Even his sons, which includes Class of 2020 prospect Zaire, are fans of D-Wade’s sock line.

“My sons wear them all the time,” Wade told USA Today. “My oldest son plays basketball and he has, a lot of times, the fresh socks on when he’s out there playing out on the court.”

Wade began his career with the Heat in 2003 after playing college basketball at Marquette. He’s a 12-time NBA All-Star and three-time NBA champion.

According to a press release, “the three-pack pays tribute to the culture, architecture and vibrant color found throughout Miami.”