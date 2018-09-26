Photo gallery: Heat Training Camp | Wednesday, September 26, 2018

From left to right, Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra, Heat president Pat Riley and Heat forward Udonis Haslem talking after practice on the second day of the Miami Heat training camp in preparation for the 2018-19 NBA season at FAU Arena on Wednesday, September 26, 2018 in Boca Raton, FL.
Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem smiles after practice on the second day of the Miami Heat training camp in preparation for the 2018-19 NBA season at FAU Arena on Wednesday, September 26, 2018 in Boca Raton, FL.
Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade smiles after practice on the second day of the Miami Heat training camp in preparation for the 2018-19 NBA season at FAU Arena on Wednesday, September 26, 2018 in Boca Raton, FL.
Miami Heat forward James Johnson and guard Dion Waiters talking after practice on the second day of the Miami Heat training camp in preparation for the 2018-19 NBA season at FAU Arena on Wednesday, September 26, 2018 in Boca Raton, FL.
Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade and guard Wayne Ellington getting treatment after practice on the second day of the Miami Heat training camp in preparation for the 2018-19 NBA season at FAU Arena on Wednesday, September 26, 2018 in Boca Raton, FL.
Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside and Heat assistant coach Juwan Howard running drills during practice on the second day of the Miami Heat training camp in preparation for the 2018-19 NBA season at FAU Arena on Wednesday, September 26, 2018 in Boca Raton, FL.
Miami Heat guard Tyler Johnson runs drills during practice on the second day of the Miami Heat training camp in preparation for the 2018-19 NBA season at FAU Arena on Wednesday, September 26, 2018 in Boca Raton, FL.
Miami Heat guard Josh Richardson runs drills during practice on the second day of the Miami Heat training camp in preparation for the 2018-19 NBA season at FAU Arena on Wednesday, September 26, 2018 in Boca Raton, FL.
Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside and Heat assistant coach Juwan Howard running drills during practice on the second day of the Miami Heat training camp in preparation for the 2018-19 NBA season at FAU Arena on Wednesday, September 26, 2018 in Boca Raton, FL.
Miami Heat guard Rodney McGruder smiles during practice on the second day of the Miami Heat training camp in preparation for the 2018-19 NBA season at FAU Arena on Wednesday, September 26, 2018 in Boca Raton, FL.
Miami Heat forward James Johnson runs drills during practice on the second day of the Miami Heat training camp in preparation for the 2018-19 NBA season at FAU Arena on Wednesday, September 26, 2018 in Boca Raton, FL.
Miami Heat guard Josh Richardson runs drills during practice on the second day of the Miami Heat training camp in preparation for the 2018-19 NBA season at FAU Arena on Wednesday, September 26, 2018 in Boca Raton, FL.
Miami Heat forward Marcus Lee #24 and center Hassan Whiteside running drills during practice on the second day of the Miami Heat training camp in preparation for the 2018-19 NBA season at FAU Arena on Wednesday, September 26, 2018 in Boca Raton, FL.
Miami Heat forward Bam Adebayo #13 and center Hassan Whiteside running drills during practice on the second day of the Miami Heat training camp in preparation for the 2018-19 NBA season at FAU Arena on Wednesday, September 26, 2018 in Boca Raton, FL.
From left to right, Miami Heat president Pat Riley, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra and Heat general manager Andy Elisburg talking during practice on the second day of the Miami Heat training camp in preparation for the 2018-19 NBA season at FAU Arena on Wednesday, September 26, 2018 in Boca Raton, FL.
Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem hugs Heat president Pat Riley after practice on the second day of the Miami Heat training camp in preparation for the 2018-19 NBA season at FAU Arena on Wednesday, September 26, 2018 in Boca Raton, FL.
From left to right, Miami Heat president Pat Riley talks with Heat coach Erik Spoelstra during practice on the second day of the Miami Heat training camp in preparation for the 2018-19 NBA season at FAU Arena on Wednesday, September 26, 2018 in Boca Raton, FL.
Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade smiles after practice on the second day of the Miami Heat training camp in preparation for the 2018-19 NBA season at FAU Arena on Wednesday, September 26, 2018 in Boca Raton, FL.
From left to right, Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra talks with Heat president Pat Riley during practice on the second day of the Miami Heat training camp in preparation for the 2018-19 NBA season at FAU Arena on Wednesday, September 26, 2018 in Boca Raton, FL.
Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic runs drills during practice on the second day of the Miami Heat training camp in preparation for the 2018-19 NBA season at FAU Arena on Wednesday, September 26, 2018 in Boca Raton, FL.
Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic and center Kelly Olynyk running drills during practice on the second day of the Miami Heat training camp in preparation for the 2018-19 NBA season at FAU Arena on Wednesday, September 26, 2018 in Boca Raton, FL.
