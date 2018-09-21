Who is replacing John Crotty as Heat radio and television studio analyst?

The Miami Heat has hired Ruth Riley Hunter, who once played for the WNBA’s Miami Sol, as its radio analyst and TV studio analyst.

Riley Hunter replaces John Crotty, who moved from those roles to take over for Tony Fiorentino as television analyst Eric Reid’s partner. She will serve as radio analyst next to radio play-by-play announcer Mike Inglis for home games and work next to host Will Manso as a TV studio analyst for road games.

Riley Hunter, 39, was drafted by the Sol with the fifth overall pick in 2001. She will be able to again work with Heat halftime TV host Ron Rothstein,who coached Riley Hunter during her two seasons with the Sol.

Aside from the Sol, Riley Hunter also played with the Detroit Shock, San Antonio Silver Stars, Chicago Sky and Atlanta Dream during her 13-year WNBA. She is a two-time WNBA champion and also was on Notre Dame’s 2001 NCAA championship team.

Riley Hunter brings some broadcast experience to the position, as she has served as color commentator for Notre Dame women’s basketball games. She also brings front office experience, serving as the general manager for the WNBA’s San Antonio Stars from May 2016 until the team relocated to Las Vegas last year.

Riley Hunter is not related to Heat president Pat Riley.