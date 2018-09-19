A Miami-based artist thanks the Heat’s Dwyane Wade with a mural in Little Havana

Dwyane Wade is weeks away from starting his final season with the Miami Heat after announcing on Sunday he will return for a 16th NBA season for “one last dance.”
But Wade has left a permanent mark on Miami during his tenure with the Heat.
The latest piece of appreciation is at intersection of Calle Ocho and Southwest 22nd Avenue in Little Havana, where a full-wall mural of the All-Star shooting guard and soon to be Pro Basketball Hall-of-Famer is on full display and is starting to gain traction.
The mural, created by Miami-based artist Disem, features Wade in a Heat “Vice” jersey on a sea of teal and pink.
“As an artist, my biggest influence is Miami, so anybody that has a big influence in Miami has a big influence on me,” Disem said in a video on the Miami Heat’s Twitter account promoting the mural. “It’s my way of giving back to those that influenced me to paint them.
He continued: “Wade’s definitely... I’m a huge Heat fan, so he’s definitely had a huge impact on me as an artist, as a fan and as a Miamian.”
The mural has been in the works since late February, shortly after Wade returned to the Heat as part of a trade with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Disem, who said he has painted murals for about 15 years, knew once the trade was finalized that a piece of artwork needed to be done to commemorate Wade’s return.
After all, Wade spent the first 13 years of his soon-to-be Hall of Fame career in Miami and led the Heat to three NBA titles in that span. After a year with the Bulls and half a season with the Cavaliers, he returned to Miami on Feb. 8 and served as a veteran presence and fourth-quarter spark off the bench.
“When people see this wall, I want them to realize that this is a man who has put in a lot of work for this city in a lot of different ways,” Disem said in the video. “I just kind of wanted to give back to somebody who has given so much to this city and let him know that he’s appreciated.“
Wade’s final season will officially get underway next week when the Heat opens training camp on Monday. Miami’s preseason slate begins Sept. 30 against the San Antonio Spurs and the regular season starts Oct. 17 with a road game against the Orlando Magic.
Comments