The start of the Miami Heat’s training camp is near. Here’s the info you need to know

The Miami Heat is heading to Boca Raton.

The Heat announced Friday it will hold training camp at FAU Arena on Florida Atlantic University’s campus from Sept. 25 through Sept. 29.

Following the team’s annual media day at AmericanAirlines Arena on Sept. 24, the Heat will travel to Boca Raton for two-a-day practice sessions that will be closed to the public from Tuesday through Friday of that week. The Heat will hold a public scrimmage Saturday, Sept. 29 at 10 a.m. at FAU Arena before beginning the preseason on Sept. 30 in San Antonio against the Spurs.

The Heat has held training camp in several spots besides Miami, including the Atlantic Paradise Island Resort in the Bahamas in 2016. In 2010, Miami opened the Big Three Era at Eglin Air Force Base in Fort Walton Beach.

Coach Erik Spoelstra has said in the past he prefers to get away from Miami for training camp because it can help bring a team together.

“We spent so much time together and really tried to get to know each other,” Spoelstra said. “We spent a lot of time on the court, but we spent a lot of time off the court. That’s why I love going away. It gives you a little bit of a start on that.”

The Heat has 19 players under contract for its training camp roster, one shy of the league limit. With the final spot reserved for Dwyane Wade if he decides to continue his playing career, Miami has to cut its roster down to 15 before its Oct. 17 season opener against the Orlando Magic.