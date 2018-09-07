Heat parts way with executive accused of embezzling millions from Sacramento Kings

The Miami Heat on Friday parted ways with executive Jeffrey David a week after the Sacramento Bee reported he was being investigated for siphoning millions of dollars from sponsors during his time as a member of the Sacramento Kings’ front office and then using that money to buy beachfront property in Southern California.
The Heat initially put David, 44, on leave when the investigation became public and in a statement said it is fully cooperating with authorities.
No criminal charges have been filed in the case.
The Heat hired David on July 9 as its chief revenue officer, a role that is “responsible for driving the club’s local, regional, national and international business opportunities while overseeing the Corporate Sales and Service, Premium Seating and Service and the Ticket Sales departments,” according to the Heat’s website.
He worked two stints for the Sacramento Kings, the first from December 2006 to May 2010 and the second from August 2011 to June 2018 before joining the Heat. His now-vacated position has yet to be filled.
