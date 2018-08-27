The Miami Heat brings back a familiar face ahead of training camp

The Miami Heat on Monday formally announced the signing of forward Jarnell Stokes.

The news comes about a week after Stokes, 24, posted a picture on Instagram of him from a previous stint with Miami that says “Honored to be back home with the Heat.”

Stokes, who was named G-League MVP in 2016 when he led the Heat affiliate Sioux Falls Skyforce to the league championship, played five games with the Heat during the 2015-16 season. He has appeared in 28 games total in the NBA between the Memphis Grizzlies and Denver Nuggets.

The Heat now has 18 out of a maximum 20 players under contract heading into training camp. Not included in that group: Dwyane Wade and Udonis Haslem, both of whom are still deciding if they want to continue for a 17th NBA season.

Heat president Pat Riley said last week that he has a gut feeling that Haslem will be on Miami’s roster next season and that he is still in talks with Wade.