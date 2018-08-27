Miami Heat forward Jarnell Stokes, center, passes past San Antonio Spurs guard Jonathon Simmons (17) and center Boban Marjanovic during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2016, in Miami. The Spurs defeated the Heat 119-101.
Miami Heat

The Miami Heat brings back a familiar face ahead of training camp

By Jordan McPherson

jmcpherson@miamiherald.com

August 27, 2018 07:32 PM

The Miami Heat on Monday formally announced the signing of forward Jarnell Stokes.

The news comes about a week after Stokes, 24, posted a picture on Instagram of him from a previous stint with Miami that says “Honored to be back home with the Heat.”

Back home with #Heatnation

Stokes, who was named G-League MVP in 2016 when he led the Heat affiliate Sioux Falls Skyforce to the league championship, played five games with the Heat during the 2015-16 season. He has appeared in 28 games total in the NBA between the Memphis Grizzlies and Denver Nuggets.

The Heat now has 18 out of a maximum 20 players under contract heading into training camp. Not included in that group: Dwyane Wade and Udonis Haslem, both of whom are still deciding if they want to continue for a 17th NBA season.

Heat president Pat Riley said last week that he has a gut feeling that Haslem will be on Miami’s roster next season and that he is still in talks with Wade.

