Heat reportedly agrees to training camp invite with forward Jarnell Stokes

The Miami Heat is bringing back another familiar face for the start of training camp next month.
Forward Jarnell Stokes, who was named G-League MVP in 2016 when he led the Sioux Falls Skyforce to the league championship, has reportedly agreed to a partially guaranteed deal with the team according to multiple reports.
Stokes, 24, played five games with the Heat during the 2015-16 season and has appeared in 28 games total in the NBA between the Memphis Grizzlies and Denver Nuggets.
Stokes played with the Zhejiang Golden Bulls of the Chinese Basketball Association last season.
Last week, the Heat reached a training camp invite deal with guard Briante Weber, Stokes’ teammate on Sioux Falls’ championship team.
