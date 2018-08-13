Briante Weber reportedly agrees to partially guaranteed deal with Miami Heat

The Miami Heat is reportedly bringing Briante Weber back for another run.
According to Yahoo! Sports, Weber, who played a game with Miami during the 2015-2016 season and helped win a G-League championship with the Heat’s affiliate the Sioux Falls Skyforce that same season, has agreed to a partially guaranteed deal with the Heat.
Weber, 25, has played for 45 games for five NBA teams including the Hornets, Rockets, Grizzlies and Warriors. He’s averaged 3.2 points, 1.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 0.9 steals while shooting 40.8 percent from the field and only 19.2 percent from three-point range in those contests.
The Heat is still awaiting word from franchise leaders Dwyane Wade and Udonis Haslem about potential returns for a 16th season and is now up to 14 players under contract for the start of training camp next month -- not including a pair of two-way contract players.
Comments