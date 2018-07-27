This former Heat star is continuing his career in China. And it’s not who you think

Lamar Odom, a one-time starter for the Heat who is known most for his time with the Los Angeles Lakers and hasn’t played in a professional basketball league for four years, announced Thursday on Instagram that he will revive his basketball career in China.
“My heart literally warms up now I can finally share with you all that I’m returning to play Basketball. I will be playing in China ! God is good !” Odom wrote. “Thanks lord for giving me another chance in life and thank you fans for your the love and support during all those hard years. Never give up on yourself and keep believing that only god can create the miracles you’re hoping for. Basketball and my children have always been the light in my life and this is where my focus is right now.”
Odom, the fourth overall pick in the 1999 NBA Draft, played for the Miami Heat in the 2003-04 season after spending his first four seasons in the league with the Los Angeles Clippers. He started 80 games, averaging 17.1 points and 9.7 rebounds to help the Heat reach the playoffs for the first time in three years. The Heat traded him, Caron Butler and Brian Grant to the Lakers after the season in a package deal for Shaquille O’Neal.
He played nine more years in the league, winning back-to-back NBA Championships with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2009 and 2010 in the process. His last professional basketball experience was a brief stint with Laboral Kutxa Baskonia of the Spanish League and the Euroleague in 2014.
