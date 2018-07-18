Ice Cube’s Big3 basketball league is coming to Miami. Here’s what you need to know

Most of them made their living in the NBA at various points during the past two decades.

They’re former All-Stars, NBA champions and journeymen alike.





And while their NBA careers have come to an end — although some are trying for a second run in the league — they are still making appearances on the court as part of the Big3 half-court basketball league, traveling from city to city during a 10-week period in the summer and competing for a title at the end of the season just like they did in the NBA.

The league, in its second season, makes it way to Miami’s AmericanAirlines Arena on Friday.

Here’s what you need to know.

What is it?

Big3 is an eight-team 3-on-3 half-court basketball league cofounded by rapper Ice Cube and entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz in 2017. It’s executive board also includes Hall of Famer Clyde Drexler as the league’s commissioner and former Oakland Raiders CEO Amy Trask as the chairman of the board.

The league’s rosters consists primarily of retired former NBA stars.

Where do they play?

Each week, the league travels to a different NBA venue and plays a slate of four games on Friday nights. The first four venues this season were Houston’s Toyota Center, Chicago’s United Center, Oakland’s Oracle Center and Detroit’s Little Ceasar Arena. After its night in Miami, Big3 will travel to Toronto, Boston and Atlanta for its final three regular-season weeks. The four-team playoffs begin in Dallas on Aug. 17, with the championship set for Aug. 24 in Brooklyn.

How are games scored?

It’s first to 50 points wins. The league uses standard two- and three-point shots, with the three-point line being the same distance as in the NBA. However, the league also has three “four-point zones” located about 30 feet from the basket.

Free throws on shooting fouls are worth the amount of points as the fouled shot and will be taken from the respective distance. For example, if a player is fouled taking a three-point shot, he will earn one free-throw attempt that will be taken from the three-point line. If he makes it, his team is awarded three points.

Halftime takes place after one team reaches 25 points. A team wins when it has scored 50 points and holds a lead of at least two points.

What are the teams?

There are eight teams with between six and seven players to a team. Each team has one captain and two co-captains. They are as follows:

▪ 3’s company: DeMarr Johnson (captain), Baron Davis (co-captain), Drew Gooden (co-captain), Andre Emmett, Jaxon Maxiell and Dahntay Jones. The team is coached by Michael Cooper.

▪ 3 Headed Monsters: Rashard Lewis (captain), Reggie Evans (co-captain), Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf (co-captain), Jamario Moon, Kwame Brown, Salim Stoudamire and Qyntel Woods. The team is coached by Gary Payton.

▪ Ball Hogs: Brian Scalabrine (captain), Josh Childress (co-captain), DeShawn Stevenson (co-captain), Andre Owens, Corsley Edwards and Jermaine Taylor. The team is coached by Rick Barry.

▪ Ghost Ballers: Mike Bibby (captain), Ricky Davis (co-captain), Carlos Boozer (co-captain), Lee Nailon, Marcus Banks and Mario West. The team is coached by George Gervin.

▪ Killer 3s: Chauncey Billups (captain), Stephen Jackson (co-captain), Metta World Peace (co-captain), Alan Anderson, Ryan Hollins, Mike James and Josh Powell. The team is coached by Charles Oakley.

▪ Power: Corey Maggette (captain), Cuttino Mobley (co-captain), Glen “Big Baby” Davis (co-captain), Chris “Birdman” Andersen, Quentin Richardson, Ryan Gomes and Xavier Silas. The team is coached by Nancy Lieberman.

▪ Trilogy: Kenyon Martin (captain), Al Harrington (co-captain), Rashad McCants (co-captain), James White, Dion Glover and Al Thornton. The team is coached by Rick Mahorn.

▪ Tri-State: Jermaine O’Neal (captain), Nate Robinson (co-captain), Amar’e Stoudemire (co-captain), David Hawkins, Robert Hite and Bonzi Wells. The team is coached by Julius Erving.

What is the schedule for this week?

The quadruple header begins at 7 p.m. with each game lasting about an hour. The game order is as follows:

▪ 7 p.m.: Ghost Ballers vs. Tri-State

▪ 8 p.m.: Ball Hogs vs. Killer 3s

▪ 9 p.m.: Trilogy vs. Power

▪ 10 p.m.: 3’s Company vs. 3 Headed Monsters.

Arena doors will open to fans beginning at 6 p.m.

Where can I buy tickets?

Tickets can be purchased at ticketmaster.com, with prices starting at $15.

How can I watch if I can’t make it to the arena?

The first game of the slate will be live-streamed on the Big3’s Facebook page. The remaining three games will be televised on Fox Sports 1 with a live stream available on FoxSportsGo.com or the FoxSports app.