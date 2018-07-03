Heat pounds Lakers in second summer league game. Here's who looked good

The Miami Heat bounced back from a tough shooting night and a loss to the Golden State Warriors in the first game of the California Classic with a 89-74 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night at the Golden 1 Center.

Here are a handful of takeaways:

▪ Former Michigan forward Duncan Robinson started alongside center Bam Adebayo, forward Derrick Jones Jr. and point guard Derrick Walton Jr. for the second game in a row and was impressive in 19 minutes of action.

After scoring only three points (he was 1 of 4 on threes) in Monday’s game, Robinson (6-8, 215) scored 19 points on 7 of 9 shooting Tuesday including five threes. He also had an eye-opening drive to the rim he finished with a two-handed dunk in the first half.

"He didn’t get too many touches last night," Heat summer league coach Eric Glass said. "The ball moves and he finds it. He doesn’t miss very often."

A career 41.9 percent three-point shooter in his three seasons at Michigan, Robinson could be a player the Heat strongly considers to add to the roster on a two-way contract. The Heat has a two-way spot available.

▪ Jones Jr., who was one of Miami's two two-way players until the Heat signed him to the 15-man roster on Saturday night, followed up his 24-point, 11-rebound performance against the Warriors with 21 points on 8 of 14 shooting. He also had five rebounds, four blocks and three steals.

"He does some ridiculous stuff out there," Glass said. "He’s super competitive. You saw it this year when he was on our main team. He was guarding Harden, he was guarding the best guys in the league. Sometimes athletes don’t have the best feel for the game and he’s really found a way to utilize his athleticism to make impactful plays for the game. I think the sky’s the limit for him."

Of his five rebounds, four were on the offensive end.

"That is a major emphasis in summer league," Glass said. "We’re on him to crash. That’s a skill set for him. If he’s wasn’t a guy that was aggressive at the rim he wouldn’t be as good at it."

Jones Jr. is now 5 of 9 on three-pointers in two summer league games, but 10 of 19 from the free throw line. The Heat has been working with him to improve his shot after shooting only 38.9 percent from the field and 20 percent from three-point range last season.





"My game is never complete," Jones Jr. said. "I can get a few more assists, a few more blocks, a few more steals, knock down my free throws, knock down a few more threes. I can do a lot more. We've got another game out here and then go to Las Vegas and have a whole lot of fun."

▪ Adebayo followed up his 14-point, 14-rebound effort Monday with nine points, 10 rebounds and a block in 21 minutes. For the second game in a row the Heat's 2017 first round pick used his Euro step move to get to the bucket and score. It’s a move he's worked on since his senior year of high school.

“That's something I’m comfortable with,” Adebayo said. “I know it’s an easy move. Just running full speed at somebody they’re obviously going to move. Some people are brave enough to take that hit but some people decide to just move. Incorporating that into my game helps me get easy layups.”

▪ Derrick Walton Jr., who was 1 of 12 shooting including 0 for 9 from three-point range in Monday's loss to the Warriors, is now 2 of 18 from the field and 1 of 14 from three-point range after struggling to hits shots again Tuesday.

Walton Jr., who played on a two-way contract last season and whom the Heat sent a qualifying offer for another two-way contract for this coming season, finished with four points, three rebounds and six assists in 20 minutes.

▪ Former Georgia forward Yante Maten, the SEC’s Player of the Year, had 15 points and five rebounds in 24 minutes off the bench for the Heat. He didn’t play in Monday’s opener.

"Yante I really like," Glass said. "He had a good camp. Yesterday I went with [Jarrod Jones] because he’s the vet. I thought he picked up stuff just a little bit quicker. But I know as soon as Yante got his feet underneath him he was going to do some special things. He’s really competitive, got a great shot, got a great feel. He can post, he can roll, he can flair to the three."

▪ Former Arkansas guard Daryl Macon replaced Ike Nwamu in the Heat’s starting lineup and led the team with 11 assists. It opened some eyes.

"He and [Matt] Farrell were pretty even in camp," Glass said. "Today I wanted to go with him, I started him, he really took advantage of that opportunity. He really showed some nice things. He can defend, he can shoot the ball and he can get in that gap and make plays. That’s not an easy thing to get in that sweet spot to make plays."

▪ The Heat, which shot 29 percent and scored only 68 points in Monday's loss, had 27 assists as a team Tuesday, shot 45.2 from the field and finished 13 of 28 from three-point range.

"We were due since last night we couldn’t make a shot to save our life," Glass said. "I liked a lot of things. Our ball movement was so much better. The guys feel like they’re in a rhythm. Ball moves, guys touch it and it makes the shot a little bit easier when you get better looks.

"I thought our defense was outstanding. The Lakers scored I think 93 the other night we held them to two quarters under 16, I was really impressed with that. Our guys really competed. I thought it was character building as a team and as individuals you get up 20 in the first half you don’t let it go. you just keep grinding and you keep playing each possession like it’s your last, all the clichés that you hear but our guys really started to take it to another level in the second half and I was really happy with that. "