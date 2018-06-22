SEC Player of the Year among five undrafted rookies on Heat's summer league squad

With Thursday night’s NBA Draft in the rear-view-mirror, the Miami Heat immediately began turning its attention to filling its summer league roster.

As of 3 p.m. Friday, the team had nine players agree to play for its summer league squad, which begins play July 2 in Sacramento with three games in four days and then at least another five games in Las Vegas beginning July 7.

Assistant Eric Glass will coach the team, which will feature last year’s first-round pick Bam Adebayo and two-way players Derrick Walton Jr. and Derrick Jones Jr.

Pat Riley explains why it's been hard thus far to upgrade the Heat's roster via trade and why it could be a quiet summer for Miami.

Here’s the list of other the five undrafted rookies and one G League holdover the Heat has confirmed are on the summer league team:

▪ Yante Maton, Georgia: This 6-8, 240-pound power forward was named SEC Player of the Year, joining Dominique Wilkins (1981) and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (2013) as the third Georgia player to earn the honor. He averaged 19.3 points, 8.6 rebounds and shot 34.1 percent from three-point range last season and then showed off his athleticism at the combine, where he led all prospects with 18 reps of 185 pounds in the bench press and had the No. 2 time among big men in the three-quarter sprint and finished in the top three in shuttle and lane agility drills. He has a 7-1 wingspan and only 8 percent body fat.

▪ Dikembe Dixson, University Illinois-Chicago: The 6-7, 200-pound forward was the Horizon League’s Freshman of the Year in 2015-16 and was averaging 20.3 points and six rebounds per game when he tore his ACL only 10 games into his sophomore campaign. Dixson returned for his junior season, but struggled and saw his field-goal percentage slip from 47.7 percent to 38.9 percent, including only 31.5 percent from three-point range as he averaged 14.2 points and 3.5 rebounds before turning pro.

▪ Matt Farrell, Notre Dame: This 6-1, 175-pound New Jersey-born point guard led the Irish to two regional finals at the ACC championship games in his four years in South Bend, starting the final 71 games of his career. A career 37.8 percent three-point shooter in college, he averaged 16.3 points per game as a senior and was named to the All-ACC third team.

▪ Daryl Macon, Arkansas: After two seasons of junior college ball, the 6-3, 185-pound guard averaged 16.9 points per game and shot 42.9 percent from three-point range as a senior. In college, he regularly entertained fans with a pregame ritual that included hitting three-pointers from near halfcourt before running back to the dressing room.

▪ Duncan Robinson, Michigan: This 6-8, 215-pound sharp-shooting wing scored 1,072 points and hit 237 three-pointers in his three-year career with the Wolverines after transferring from Division III Williams College. He averaged 9.2 points per game and shot 38.4 percent from three-point range as a senior.

▪ Ike Nwamu, Sioux Falls (G League): The 6-5, 205-pound guard started 31 games in Sioux Falls last season and averaged 14.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists while shooting 42.3 percent from the field and 36.6 percent from three-point range.