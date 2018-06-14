A world-renowned tattoo artist recreates this iconic Wade-to-LeBron Heat dunk photo

It's one of the most iconic photos of the Miami Heat's Big 3 era.

LeBron James is in midair going for a dunk while Dwyane Wade is underneath him with his arms extended. The day was Dec. 6, 2010, mere months into the short-lived dynasty that made the Heat one of the top teams in the NBA. The opponent was the Milwaukee Bucks, a foe the Heat defeated 88-78 on that day.

It's also Dwyane Wade's favorite photo from the time and the only one he wants James to autograph when their careers are over.

And now, that classic photo will also live permanently on a person's body in ridiculously accurate detail.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

SHARE COPY LINK Miami welcomes the three kings of the Miami Heat as Lebron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh join the NBA team in a spectacular show at AmericanAirlines Arena on Friday July 9, 2010.

Steve Butcher, a Toronto-based tattoo artist known for incredibly detailed portrait tattoos, posted a picture Thursday of the finished product. Butcher wrote that it took him about 21 hours to complete the tattoo.

Check out the finished product below and how it looked about halfway through, courtesy of Butcher's Instagram account:

During the four seasons of the Big 3 era with James, Wade and Chris Bosh, the Heat went 224-88, reached the NBA Finals each year and won back-to-back NBA Championships in 2012 and 2013.