Basketball
Luka Doncic tries his hand at photography during Mavs game. Here’s how Twitter reacted
The NBA’s preseason gamesl have looked a little off in the stands thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, but on the court — and on the sidelines — players are up to their usual shenanigans.
During their overtime 129-127 loss to the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves, Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic got creative with a camera on the sidelines.
“Go away!”
And just as his usual flare on the hardwood, fans and media took notice of Doncic’s latest maneuver.
Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports
Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a monthVIEW OFFER
And just like that, a new joke was born.
Everyone in the NBA world knows that Doncic hasn’t had the best luck when it comes to cameras...at least when it comes to colliding with them. He was almost taken out by a moving camera on the sidelines while in the Orlando bubble during the restart.
In 2019, he famously plowed right into a baseline camera person during a game and stuck around to make sure they weren’t injured.
During Thursday’s overtime loss, head coach Rick Carlisle rested his boy wonder after he led the team with 20 points, giving his rookies extra playing time, which Doncic watched through the lens of the camera.
Comments