Luka Doncic tries his hand at photography during Mavs game. Here’s how Twitter reacted

Luka Doncic had some fun on the sidelines during the Dallas Maverick’s overtime loss to Minnesota. Video screen grab courtesy of Bleacher Report/Fox Sports

The NBA’s preseason gamesl have looked a little off in the stands thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, but on the court — and on the sidelines — players are up to their usual shenanigans.

During their overtime 129-127 loss to the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves, Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic got creative with a camera on the sidelines.

Luka picked up the camera after the Wolves-Mavs game went into OT pic.twitter.com/UbqS95yZqz — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 18, 2020

“Go away!”

And just as his usual flare on the hardwood, fans and media took notice of Doncic’s latest maneuver.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

Sitting out in overtime, Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic picked up a photographers camera and took photos of his teammates facing the Minnesota Timberwolves in an empty American Airlines Center in Dallas. The Mavs lost the preseason game. #mffl pic.twitter.com/oKX3a8Jw4A — Tom Fox (@TomFoxPhoto) December 18, 2020

And just like that, a new joke was born.

The past/present The future pic.twitter.com/sSuhoDYtjM — Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta1) December 18, 2020

Everyone in the NBA world knows that Doncic hasn’t had the best luck when it comes to cameras...at least when it comes to colliding with them. He was almost taken out by a moving camera on the sidelines while in the Orlando bubble during the restart.

I swear if a moving floating camera ended Luka Doncic then 2020 would have been a bad year



pic.twitter.com/WdqUDlFDJj — George Jarjour (@gjarjour) July 29, 2020

In 2019, he famously plowed right into a baseline camera person during a game and stuck around to make sure they weren’t injured.

Luka Doncic collided with a baseline camera person and the #Mavs star rookie went to check if all was okay pic.twitter.com/vgiCcl8NMK — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) January 6, 2019

During Thursday’s overtime loss, head coach Rick Carlisle rested his boy wonder after he led the team with 20 points, giving his rookies extra playing time, which Doncic watched through the lens of the camera.