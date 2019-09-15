USA Basketball Women’s Team to train at University of Miami this week. Here is why.

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley cuts down net after team becomes national champs South Carolina defeats Mississippi State for NCAA women's basketball title. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina defeats Mississippi State for NCAA women's basketball title.

The USA Basketball Women’s National Team will train at the University of Miami from Sept. 17-19 to prepare for the 2019 FIBA AmeriCup, being held the following week in Puerto Rico.

Among the players in camp will be Miami native Sylvia Fowles of the Minnesota Lynx, who is a two-time WNBA Most Valuable Player, and UM guard Mykea Gray, a junior guard who was invited to participate in the camp.

Other players expected to attend camp include Sue Bird (Seattle Storm), Skylar Diggins-Smith (Dallas Wings), Chelsea Gray (LA Sparks), Nneka Ogwumike (LA Sparks), Diana Taurasi (Phoenix Mercury), A’ja Wilson (Las Vegas Aces), Diamond DeShields (Chicago Sky) and Tina Charles (New York Liberty).

Bird is coming off May knee surgery and Diggins-Smith had a baby in April. Neither has been cleared to play, but they will participate in meetings and some on-court work.

The AmeriCup is a 10-nation tournament that serves as a pre-Olympic qualifier. Group A is Canada, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Mexico and Puerto Rico. Team USA, which has already qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, is in Group B against Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Paraguay.

“I’m super excited,” said USA coach Dawn Staley. “It seems like we haven’t played in a long time. I’m just happy that we’ll get some players who have some experience and we’ll also get some players who haven’t had a whole lot of USA Basketball experience at the national team level. So, meshing that spectrum of players is going to be the key to our success as the AmeriCup.”