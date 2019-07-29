Watch James Harden and Russell Westbrook’s last-second shot fight in funny NBA2K edit

Spoelstra on Westbrook: “He makes you watch doesn’t he?” The Miami Heat host Russell Westbrook and the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night. Dec. 26, 2016. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Miami Heat host Russell Westbrook and the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night. Dec. 26, 2016.

The Houston Rockets made a splash in the NBA’s offseason when acquiring Russell Westbrook from the Oklahoma City Thunder, reuniting the point guard with James Harden.

Fans and experts have questioned who would get the ball in the closing seconds of a close game for a final shot, since the deal was made that shipped Chris Paul from the Rockets to OKC in exchange for Westbrook.

Now a video edit of the video game NBA2K has gone viral for the funny way it depicts that exact scenario between Harden and Westbrook.

In the video, which was posted Saturday and has more than 104,000 views on Twitter, Harden has the ball in the final seconds against the Warriors.

Westbrook calls for the ball, but Harden takes it himself and drives only to have Westbrook block the shot, corral it and hit a game-winner at the buzzer over a defending Harden.

