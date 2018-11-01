Meet the Magic fan behind Damian Lillard’s heckling. And his rules.

Last Thursday, Portland star Damian Lillard torched the Magic for 41 points in a Trail Blazers’ 14-point victory where he found motivation near Orlando’s bench.
“He just kept hollering my name,” Lillard told The Oregonian. “’Oh, he don’t want to play tonight. He ain’t that good.’ The whole first half, he just wouldn’t shut up. And I got tired of it. I told him at the end of the second quarter, ‘We’re going to see.’ And he kept on talking. And we saw.”
The man is longtime Magic season-ticket holder Jim Robinson, an Orlando resident.
Robinson said he has rules for heckling opposing players.
“I never say anything personal, no matter what,” Robinson told the Herald. “Only about the game, never any personal insults. ... I yell when it’s quiet and I yell their first name to get their attention.”
Robinson usually does it when an opposing player is at the free-throw line, and it started in the first half against Lillard.
“The exact words were, ‘Hey Damian, you’re going to brick,’” Robinson said. “And then he made it. So I said, ‘Hey Damian, you know you’re going to choke this one.’ He made it. The next time he went to the free-throw line, I said, ‘You’re going to brick this one.’ And he missed. And then I yelled, ‘Hey, I told you, you were going to miss.’ And then he missed again.’”
Robinson said Lillard kept telling him to keep running his mouth and look at the score.
“I do nothing but tell somebody they’re going to choke or they’re going to brick at the foul line,” Robinson said. “But because my voice is so loud and because I literally sit next to the player’s bench and because I yell when it’s quiet, they hear me crystal clear.”
Known as the “Loud Guy,” a nickname Robinson said former Magic star Dwight Howard bestowed upon him during his Orlando career, Robinson has heckled opposing players for many years.
He’s been a season-ticket holder for 25 years and has been sitting next to the Magic bench for the past 10 years, bringing him close to the court and within earshot of visitors shooting free throws.
Robinson said there have been times the opposition has approached him after the game and he shook their hand, told them it’s nothing personal and they are a great player.
One such example, Robinson said, was his heckling of former Sacramento Kings and New Orleans Pelicans star DeMarcus Cousins, who is currently with Golden State, in the past.
“He was really taking offense to it,” Robinson said. “He was talking back, because he wasn’t making his free throws. And then another guy came up to the line and was shooting, and, literally, while that other guy was shooting and I was yelling brick at him, DeMarcus turned to me and goes, ‘Oh, you’re yelling at everybody. OK, we’re cool.’”
Lillard’s performance last Thursday saw him making 11 of 15 shots in the second half as a slow start gave way to 34 of his 41 points in the final two quarters.
“He didn’t have much to say [in the second half],” Lillard told the Oregonian. “I think it was toward the end of the third quarter, I looked at him and I was tapping my ear, like, ‘I haven’t heard you.’ And he still didn’t say nothing. So that took care of itself.”
However, Robinson said Portland was going the opposite way in the second half, so he was still yelling but they couldn’t hear him as he was too far away. Robinson also said there was another guy on the opposite side of the court hurling personal insults, but that is something he never does.
