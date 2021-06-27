NASCAR & Auto Racing
NASCAR race results: Kyle Busch wins second Pocono Cup race
Kyle Busch scored his second win of the season with his car stuck in fourth gear almost the entire race for NASCAR’s second Cup race of the weekend at Pocono.
The final 20 laps were all about fuel strategy with multiple teams trying to stretch their supply to the end. Busch was sitting in sixth place with the best car on fuel mileage, while William Byron was told to save from second place. It was a question of whether Byron could make it, and if not, then who could.
Byron assumed the lead with eight laps to go when Brad Keselowski pitted from the lead, and a few laps later, Byron was in the pits and Denny Hamlin was up to first. Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Busch was chasing him down.
Hamlin had to pit coming to the white flag, and Busch took the checkered flag. Kyle Larson finished second and Keselowski finished third.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
|Order
|Driver
|Car No.
|Time behind leader (seconds)
|1
|Kyle Busch
|18
|--
|2
|Kyle Larson
|5
|8.654
|3
|Brad Keselowski
|2
|11.143
|4
|Kevin Harvick
|4
|11.805
|5
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|14.428
|6
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|15.279
|7
|Alex Bowman
|48
|16.088
|8
|Ryan Preece
|37
|17.725
|9
|Tyler Reddick
|8
|18.862
|10
|Joey Logano
|22
|22.543
|11
|Martin Truex Jr.
|19
|25.192
|12
|William Byron
|24
|26.279
|13
|Austin Dillon
|3
|26.882
|14
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|27.565
|15
|Daniel Suarez
|99
|32.076
|16
|Aric Almirola
|10
|32.897
|17
|Michael McDowell
|34
|33.989
|18
|Matt DiBenedetto
|21
|37.038
|19
|Chris Buescher
|17
|37.363
|20
|Kurt Busch
|1
|40.623
|21
|Chase Briscoe
|14
|41.754
|22
|Ryan Newman
|6
|44.831
|23
|Corey LaJoie
|7
|-1 laps
|24
|Cole Custer
|41
|-1
|25
|Justin Allgaier
|77
|-1
|26
|Ross Chastain
|42
|-1
|27
|Chase Elliott
|9
|-1
|28
|Cody Ware
|51
|-1
|29
|BJ McLeod
|78
|-2
|30
|James Davison
|15
|-3
|31
|Erik Jones
|43
|-4
|32
|Christopher Bell
|20
|-5
|33
|Quin Houff
|0
|-5
|34
|Anthony Alfredo
|38
|-6
|35
|Josh Bilicki
|52
|-8
|36
|Garrett Smithley
|53
|-18
|37
|Timmy Hill(i)
|66
|-27
|38
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|-29
