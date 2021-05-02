NASCAR results: Kyle Busch wins race at Kansas

Kyle Busch, center, reacts after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kan., Sunday, May 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley) AP

It was a battle of the Kyles at Kansas, but the one with his name in the race title took the checkered flag.

Kyle Busch won the Buschy McBusch Race 400 following a late-race restart as Kyle Larson and Ryan Blaney made contact at the front of the pack to send each other backwards. Kevin Harvick finished in second and Brad Keselowski finished in third.

“You talk about ups and downs of racing, it’s been a lot of downs of life for us,” Busch said on FS1 after his first win of the season.

He mentioned his family’s recent and public battle with infertility, and gave a shoutout to his wife, Samantha, and son, Brexton, as well at the No. 18 Toyota team’s sponsors.

“It’s cool to get everybody back in Victory Lane again this early in the season,” Busch said. “To be able to get some of those points going our way now.”

Busch earned his 58th career win Sunday on his 36th birthday, a day after winning the Truck Series race at the same 1.5-mile track. He’s the 10th different winner in the first 11 races of the 2021 season.

Harvick, who hasn’t won a race yet this season, said his No. 4 Ford was “on and off” throughout the 267-lap event, but the team made the right strategy call at the end to have better tires.

“Got pretty aggressive there at the end and were able to come up with a good finish,” Harvick said.

Race results

Pos. Car Driver Time behind Laps Best Time Best Speed 1 18 Kyle Busch -- 267 31.098 173.645 2 4 Kevin Harvick 0.336 267 31.067 173.818 3 2 Brad Keselowski 0.714 267 30.998 174.205 4 21 Matt DiBenedetto 0.752 267 31.254 172.778 5 9 Chase Elliott 0.856 267 31.229 172.916 6 19 Martin Truex Jr. 0.914 267 31.328 172.37 7 8 Tyler Reddick 1.039 267 31.247 172.817 8 17 Chris Buescher 1.105 267 31.478 171.548 9 24 William Byron 1.214 267 31.026 174.048 10 3 Austin Dillon 1.305 267 31.261 172.739 11 99 Daniel Suarez 1.403 267 31.185 173.16 12 11 Denny Hamlin 1.556 267 31.058 173.868 13 34 Michael McDowell 1.624 267 31.253 172.783 14 42 Ross Chastain 1.865 267 31.227 172.927 15 1 Kurt Busch 2.197 267 31.35 172.249 16 6 Ryan Newman 2.366 267 31.403 171.958 17 22 Joey Logano 2.539 267 31.382 172.073 18 48 Alex Bowman 2.702 267 31.635 170.697 19 5 Kyle Larson 2.704 267 31.019 174.087 20 14 Chase Briscoe # 3.169 267 31.709 170.299 21 12 Ryan Blaney 4.008 267 31.34 172.304 22 33 * Austin Cindric(i) 18.358 267 31.729 170.191 23 38 Anthony Alfredo # -1 266 31.602 170.875 24 41 Cole Custer -1 266 31.641 170.665 25 43 Erik Jones -1 266 31.616 170.8 26 23 Bubba Wallace -1 266 31.686 170.422 27 7 Corey LaJoie -2 265 31.972 168.898 28 20 Christopher Bell -2 265 31.246 172.822 29 10 Aric Almirola -3 264 31.613 170.816 30 77 Justin Haley(i) -4 263 31.998 168.761 31 78 BJ McLeod(i) -7 260 32.244 167.473 32 37 * Ryan Preece -8 259 31.783 169.902 33 53 Garrett Smithley(i) -8 259 32.366 166.842 34 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. -9 258 31.903 169.263 35 15 Joey Gase(i) -9 258 32.835 164.459 36 51 Cody Ware(i) -10 257 32.04 168.539 37 0 Quin Houff -11 256 32.661 165.335 38 55 * Matt Mills(i) -12 255 32.941 163.929 39 52 Josh Bilicki -17 250 32.675 165.264