Will rain postpone NASCAR race at Texas again Monday? More wet weather is on the way

Cars sit on pit road during a red flag period due to misty rain during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez) Richard W. Rodriguez AP
FORT WORTH, TEXAS

NASCAR will be ready to race in Texas on Monday morning, but Mother Nature might have other plans. The forecast in Fort Worth calls for rain the next three days.

As of late Sunday night, there is a 60% chance of rain starting overnight and carrying through to 11 p.m. Monday, although the probability of precipitation will drop to around 50% in the late afternoon, according to AccuWeather.com.

The National Weather Service projects a 90% chance of precipitation Monday.

That means NASCAR’s playoff race, the Autotrader Echopark Automotive 500, could get pushed to Tuesday, when rain is still likely. The forecast shows probable rain and thunderstorms Wednesday before skies are expected to clear up Thursday.

NASCAR completed 52 laps of its Cup Series playoff race and at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday before the red flag came out for a wet track due to heavy mist. The race was postponed to Monday at 9 a.m. local time and could be facing another postponement, but the sanctioning body will attempt to find a window to complete the 334-lap race before pushing it to next week following its second-to-last race at Martinsville on Sunday.

The race at Texas would be official on Lap 167.

NASCAR RACE AT TEXAS STARTING ORDER (MONDAY)

OrderDriverCar No.
1Clint Bowyer14
2Jimmie Johnson48
3Erik Jones20
4Joey Logano*22
5Martin Truex Jr.*19
6Chase Elliott*9
7Ryan Blaney12
8Austin Dillon3
9Brad Keselowski*2
10Kyle Busch18
11Tyler Reddick8
12William Byron24
13Matt DiBenedetto21
14Kurt Busch*1
15Denny Hamlin*11
16Matt Kenseth42
17Christopher Bell95
18Alex Bowman*88
19John Hunter Nemechek38
20Ricky Stenhouse Jr.47
21Bubba Wallace43
22Michael McDowell34
23Ryan Newman6
24Cole Custer41
25Corey LaJoie32
26Ryan Preece37
27Aric Almirola10
28Ty Dillon13
29Joey Gase51
30Garrett Smithley53
31Timmy Hill66
32Daniel Suárez96
33Chad Finchum49
34Brennan Poole15
35Reed Sorenson (one lap down)77
36Kevin Harvick* (one lap down)4
37Josh Bilicki (two laps down)7
38Chris Buescher (-10)17
39Quin Houff (-11)0
40JJ Yeley (out)27

*Playoff driver

Profile Image of Alexandra Andrejev
Alexandra Andrejev
NASCAR and Charlotte FC beat reporter Alex Andrejev joined The Observer in January 2020 following an internship at The Washington Post. She played Division I volleyball at Columbia University before earning her master’s degree at the University of Southern California. Support my work with a digital subscription
