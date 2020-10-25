NASCAR Truck playoff race ends with late-lap drama, Sheldon Creed win

NASCAR Texas Trucks Series driver Sheldon Creed (2) comes out of Turn 4 onto the front stretch during an auto race at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez) AP

Even though Sheldon Creed controlled most of Sunday’s Truck Series race at Texas Motor Speedway to lock in his spot to the Championship 4, the final laps of the Speedycash.com 400 centered on the drama between other drivers running in the top-five late in the race.

With three laps remaining, the caution flag came out for Christian Eckes, who spun hard into the Turn 4 wall after contact with Ben Rhodes, a playoff driver who was 33 points below the bubble before Sunday.

Rhodes made contact with the Turn 4 wall, then bounced back into Christian Eckes on his inside, sending the No. 18 car spinning down the front stretch. Eckes slowly got out of his wrecked car, then walked to side of the track to lift both of his middle fingers to Rhodes passing by.

Rhodes saw it differently.

“He almost put me into the wall for the second time,” Rhodes said on FS1 post-race. “So I’m trying to gather it up. We get into him, which is unfortunate.”

He said the No. 51 of Chandler Smith made a retaliatory move for his Kyle Busch Motorsports teammate, forcing contact between himself and Josh Bilicki. Rhodes finished in 20th.

“It seems to be a lack of talent over there,” Rhodes said of the KBM team on FS1.

Creed, Austin Hill and Zane Smith finished in the top three in that order.

