Tyler Reddick outduels Cole Custer to win second straight Xfinity title at Homestead

Tyler Reddick (2) stands next to the Ford EcoBoost 300 trophy after winning the race in Homestead, Florida on Saturday, November 16, 2019. dvarela@miamiherald.com

Tyler Reddick led fewer laps than anyone else in the Championship 4 of the NASCAR Xfinity Series heading into the Ford EcoBoost 300.

All that mattered was he led the last.

Reddick led 85 laps Saturday in Homestead, including the 200th and final at Homestead-Miami Speedway to win the Ford EcoBoost 300 and his second straight Xfinity Series title.

Reddick spent the final 50 laps battling Cole Custer, another Championship 4 driver, and ultimately finished 1.038 seconds ahead of him. Christopher Bell and Justin Allgaier, the other two Championship 4 drivers, finished fifth and 14th respectively. Driving the No. 2 Chevrolet Camaro for Richard Childress Racing, Reddick is the ninth driver to win NASCAR’s minor-league series multiple times and the first to win it with multiple teams.

All four in the Championship 4 were in contention at various points Saturday. Custer led 15 laps and was out front among the Championship 4 at the end of Stage 1. Bell led 37 laps and took the lead coming out of the final caution with less than 80 laps remaining. Although Allgaier never led, he was part of a four-way jumble of championship contenders when Reddick and Custer came out of a pit stop with 38 laps to go.

Reddick, however, ran the cleanest race. Custer had to regroup from a loose tire in Stage 2. Bell missed pit road at one point, costing him valuable time when he hoped to make his pit stop before Reddick and Custer. Allgaier only had the brief moment when he was in the championship.

While Custer tried to make up ground in the final stage, Reddick and and Bell began a duel coming out of a caution after the 122nd lap. Bell led at the end of Stage 3 and pushed ahead once the final stage began. They spent the first dozen or so laps of the final stage separated by fractions of a second with Custer sitting just a beat behind them, too. Bell kept his distance from Reddick as Custer gained on the two. With a little more than 60 laps to go, Custer pushed up to Reddick’s bumper and positioned himself for a potential pass. With 50 laps left, the three drivers were separated by less than half a second.

With 46 laps left, the lead changed again. Bell had led for 23 straight laps, but Reddick pushed past him to take the lead and so did Custer to move into second. Reddick and Custer both took a pit stop a few laps later, and Custer beat Reddick coming out of pit road. The early pit stops by Bell and Allgaier paid off temporarily as all four were briefly locked in competition, before Reddick and Custer separated themselves again.

Custer took the lead on the 167th lap and held the lead for 15. With 19 laps to go, Reddick passed Custer again and never let go.