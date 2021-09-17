David Beckham, Mas brothers buy out Inter Miami partners Marcelo Claure, Masayoshi Son

Inter Miami on Friday announced that co-owners Jorge and Jose Mas and David Beckham finalized the buyout of former partners Marcelo Claure and Masayoshi Son.

In addition, Ares Management (“Ares”) has joined the Club as a preferred equity investor through funds managed by its Credit Group. Ares announced that its investment was $150 million.

“This is an important milestone for Inter Miami, and we thank Marcelo and Masayoshi for believing in bringing a team to South Florida,” said managing owner Jorge Mas. “As we look toward the future, these ownership changes underscore mine, my brother Jose’s and David’s deep belief and commitment to the success of our fútbol Club. On the field, we firmly believe we are building the right culture and processes to lift trophies, and off the field, we will continue to harness the power of fútbol to do positive things through our partnerships and our community efforts. We look forward to welcoming Ares as a strategic investor and together grow Inter Miami.”

The news comes on the heels of the team signing its first major jersey sponsor -- cryptocurrency firm XBTO – in a four-year deal believed to be worth $4-5 million per year, making it one of the biggest jersey deals in Major League Soccer.

After a rough start to the season Inter Miami has turned things around and is on the cusp of the playoff line after seven wins, three ties and just one loss over the past 11 games. The team plays at home tonight against the New York Red Bulls (7 p.m., FS1, Fox Deportes).

“We are immensely proud of the progress we’ve made over the past year and a half in Major League Soccer, and we are grateful to have had Marcelo and Masayoshi with us for the first part of our journey,” said Beckham. “I am more committed than ever to working with my partners and friends Jorge and Jose to build a lasting legacy, developing youth players from our Academy, competing for championships regularly, and most importantly, rooting ourselves into the DNA of our community and South Florida.”

Claure, whose quest to bring an MLS team to Miami begain in 2009 when he tried to partner with FC Barcelona for a Miami club, wrote on Twitter: “My dream to bring an MLS team to Miami began in 2009 and with Inter Miami my mission is complete. It’s time to move on and let others carry on the mission. From my family to yours, thanks to the most important players in this journey -- the fans who never gave up.”

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) is a Los Angeles-based leading global alternative investment manager offering clients complementary primary and secondary investment solutions across the credit, private equity, real estate and infrastructure asset classes. The company has 2,000 employees and manages $262 billion in assets.

“We are excited to support the future grown of this franchise and look forward to a long-term relationship with both Inter Miami and MLS,” said Jim Miller, partner and co-head of U.S. Direct Lending at Ares. “We also look forward to continuing to provide creative capital solutions to clubs and leagues in the sports franchise sector.”

This story was originally published September 17, 2021 10:36 AM.