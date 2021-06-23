MLS denies Inter Miami red card appeal. Gregore, Shawcross to miss Orlando City game

Major League Soccer denied Inter Miami’s appeal of the red card issued to midfielder Gregore during Saturday’s 1-0 loss to D.C. United, so he will not be eligible to play on Friday in the home game against Orlando City.

Defender Ryan Shawcross, who also was ejected from that game with a red card, will also be suspended for Friday’s game. The club did not appeal his card.

MLS announced the decision Wednesday. The appeal was reviewed by the league’s Independent Review Panel, which consists of one representative from the U.S. Soccer Federation, one representative from the Canadian Soccer Association, and one independent representative nominated by the Professional Referee Organization.

Inter Miami coach Phil Neville said on Tuesday that he expected both red cards to be overturned.

“I expect both red cards to be rescinded,” Neville said. “I think the dialogue we’ve had with the league has been really positive. I am expecting a fully fit squad with hopefully Gregore and Ryan available.”

Gregore was dismissed in the 56th minute with a second yellow card after a tackle on D.C. player Kevin Paredes. Shawcross got a straight red for wrapping his arm around Joseph Mora as he brought him down in the 84th minute.

Each club is entitled to two unsuccessful appeals per season, including the MLS Cup Playoffs. Since Miami’s appeal was unsuccessful, the club has one unsuccessful appeal remaining for any future dismissals in the 2021 season.

Miami leads the league in yellow cards with 26 through nine games, followed by Philadelphia (22) and San Jose (21), according to FBref.com. It also is tied with New York Red Bulls for most red cards (2).

Gregore leads MLS with six yellow cards, and Miami defender Leandro Gonzalez Pirez is tied for second with San Jose’s Eric Remedi with five yellows apiece.

Neville defended his players after Saturday’s match and said both send-offs were unwarranted. He feels Inter Miami has been treated unfairly by the officials in several games this season.

“Gregore is a combative midfield player who looks to tackle, and I want my players to tackle,” Neville said. “I want us to be an aggressive team. Yes, there are times we’ve got to make sure we keep our discipline, but I can’t say anything about my players’ discipline [Saturday]. I thought they were really disciplined. They could have and probably had every right to do things that were causing their frustrations, but they kept fighting until the end and I only applaud them for that.”